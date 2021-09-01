A recent study suggests that 95% of purchases are likely to be online by 2040. And if the growth of e-commerce in 2020 is any indication, it could even happen sooner. No wonder, companies worldwide are jumping onto the e-commerce bandwagon before it is too late to make the shift. Currently, around 12-24 million e-commerce websites are live and active across the globe, so the market is already expanding.

Still, it is not too late if you want to add e-commerce capabilities to your website. Here are a few things that you should keep in mind:

Ways to Add E-commerce to Your Website

There are many ways to get started when you want to add e-commerce to your website. But we want to tell you about two of the most popular ways of doing so.

Integrating E-commerce Plugins

Plugins are quite useful in enhancing and improving your website experience in any way you envision. If you have an existing business website on which you want to add e-commerce capabilities, there are many plugins that you can use. Of course, as long as your backend platform supports them.

For instance, the WooCommerce plugin, which is primarily for enterprises that have an existing WordPress website is a great way to add e-commerce to it. The Shopify plugin is another great way to add e-commerce features to your website if it is not based on WordPress.

Adding a Separate Solution to the Existing Website

Another great way to integrate a robust e-commerce solution to your website is by creating a separate solution. This is also the ideal solution if your website does not support an e-commerce extension. With this option, you can retain the same design while creating another online shop on a different platform.

This option can also be added as a microsite within your business website so that users can access it seamlessly. But a major challenge in this regard is ensuring that the SEO efforts are directed towards both websites.

For instance, if you create a new online store using Squarespace, make sure to monitor and optimize the SEO efforts of your website consistently to generate sales.

How to go about it?

Once you have figured out a way to integrate e-commerce into your website, there are multiple strategies to start generating sales from it.

Catalog the Products for Selling

A major mistake that businesses make when they add e-commerce to their website is that they don’t organize it properly. Instead, e-commerce companies should create detailed catalogs for products that they want to sell. The best way to go about it is to conduct market research and figure out the top products that are likely to make up for most of your sales.

No need to be in a hurry to get all your products out in the market. Instead, launch a few and test drive your website till you find the formula that works for you.

Keep Testing Until You Succeed

Testing is a definitive part of driving the performance of your e-commerce website. Primarily, as it can expose lacunas that you need to fill before you launch your website for the wider public. Check all parts of your website from the customer’s perspective so that you can ensure a superior user experience.

While testing, place actual orders and carry out the payment so that you can identify potential issues in the process. Have neutral entities test the site and actively seek feedback from them so that you make necessary improvements.

Share and Promote on Social Networks

As a business, if you were not already active on social networks, launching a new e-commerce website should give you the necessary impetus to do so. Once your website has been tested and launched, leverage social media to get the word out. Target your posts to potential customers who are likely to benefit from your products.

When you are marketing a new venture, social networks such as Instagram and Facebook are great for getting the buzz going. Promoting any introductory discounts that you plan to have on your e-commerce website can also bring customers to your website.

Wrapping Up

Starting an online store can be quite challenging if you do not take the right approach. But with the right plugins or tech support, adding e-commerce to your business website is not only possible but also easy. Once your website is ready, you need to ensure that everything is in order before launching the website. Plus, the right promotional strategies and marketing strategies can make it easier for you to get revenues from the website.

Lucy Manole is a creative content writer and strategist at Marketing Digest. She specializes in writing about digital marketing, technology, entrepreneurship, and education. When she is not writing or editing, she spends time reading books, cooking and traveling.

E-commerce stock photo by vectorfusionart/Shutterstock