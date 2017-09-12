By Claire Stewart

When building a business from scratch, you create a list of goals you would want to achieve within a specified time frame. One of such goals is to achieve consistent growth in your business. These are the things you should do before you expand your business.

Employee Considerations in Your Business

Growing your business requires effort and dedication. More importantly, you should consider if your employees are willing to do what it takes to scale up to the next level. In most cases, expanding a business calls for additional responsibilities, more work hours and a high expectation for productivity. To succeed, you will need to share your long term goals, motivate and create the willingness among your workers.

Financial Considerations

The financial status of your company will highly affect the expansion process. While planning on expansion goals, create a list of expected revenue, fixed payments, and additional expenses. These factors will help to determine how much business financing you’ll need for your expansion, and you’ll have a better gauge will talking to financiers about obtaining a small business loan.

Plan on Logistics

Expanding your business translates to growing your markets that are new products and clients. Therefore, your products or services should be readily available to your target audience. This means you will need to plan on operation and logistics to help you reach your new markets. More to this, you should strive to build a system that will ensure your services are accessible and available when your clients need them.

Establish a Clear Expansion Strategy

Lay down a plan to spearhead your company’s mission and vision. Outline your goals and what you need to do to reach your desired level. While at this, also consider possible risks and losses you may encounter along the way. This way, you will understand if your growth will impact the current market. If not, then you can set measures to help you go beyond unexpected failure.

Maintain Connectivity with Customers

In the early days of a business, most entrepreneurs strive to keep the client happy and contented. During expansion, the relationship falls in terms of customer service. Before you expand, take the time to build rapport with your target customers and gain trust. Also, ensure you create a robust communication strategy to maintain a healthy customer-business relationship.

Lastly, remember that business growth won’t happen overnight. Therefore, it’s important to set clear goals, consider ways to finance your business, and plan operations. Most importantly, grow and maintain healthy customer relationships by offering quality services.

Claire Stewart is a freelance writer and blogger focused on writing about health, travel, and business among other topics. She graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelors in Women’s Studies and currently lives in Seattle with her goldfish, Merlin.