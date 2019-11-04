Business owners can overcome the challenges of an ever-evolving media landscape by adding Facebook Groups to their marketing mix.

Today, social media advertising is essential for business survival. However, it’s not enough to solely create posts on social media. You must engage your potential buyers. Facebook Groups can help you do just that.

Research shows that over 50% of Generation Z consumers make decisions based on a brand’s social media presence. You can build a positive social media presence by deploying the right marketing strategies using Facebook Groups.

Making the Most of Facebook Groups

It’s easy enough to create value-added content. However, getting that content in front of the right viewers isn’t so straightforward.

Today, content marketing is essential for businesses. However, social media platforms continually revise the algorithms that choose which articles show up in users’ feeds. Resultantly, it’s growing increasingly harder to drive organic traffic.

Entrepreneurs must find a way to cut through the clutter. For some, the answer lies in paying for promoted Facebook posts. However, Facebook Groups is a much more cost-effective and engaging alternative.

Using Facebook Groups, you can bring together a community of like-minded individuals under the banner of your brand. The platform gives you a powerful avenue to showcase your expertise and build relationships with existing consumers and potential buyers.

Furthermore, you can use it to develop a forum that allows you to build trust and brand image. Alternatively, you can join groups that are relevant to your industry and participate in discussions. Either way, Facebook Groups can help you overcome the challenges of the never-ending changes present in the world of social media advertising.

Engaging Facebook Group Members

When using Facebook groups, it’s essential to choose the right strategy. You must remember that the platform is not just for talking about your brand. Instead, you want to engage with your audience by providing valuable information.

You don’t need to have the answer to everything. Sometimes, it’s better to promote an answer provided by someone else.

Also, you can make your customers feel more engaged by responding to their content directly. You can also draw more attention to your Facebook Group by including emoticons, images and videos in your social media content.

Don’t forget to make proper use of hashtags so that your posts stand out. Hashtags also enable customers to track your brand conversations. You can also create polls and surveys to engage consumers and find out what your ideal customers are thinking.

Furthermore, you can use Facebook Groups to run giveaways and promotions. For instance, you could offer a prize to consumers who retweet content or post a designated hashtag on their page.

The critical thing to remember is to stay informed about the latest trends and to post frequently. Also, it’s essential to use analytical tools to monitor engagement and inform your marketing activities.

Strategizing Group Engagement

Social media analytics empowers businesses to find opportunities. Business owners can gather a remarkable amount of information from real-time consumer behavior.

Group Insights, for instance, allows group owners to view who’s active and when users visit the group. You can use this information to inform your publishing strategy.

You can also use Facebook Groups to reward your customers and make them feel appreciated. As an example, you can create an exclusive group for buyers and send a link to your customers after they’ve made a purchase.

When using Facebook Groups for marketing, it’s all about providing value to your consumers. You can use your group to ask customers about your brand, find out their opinion about new products or acknowledge their suggestions. You can also use the platform for customer feedback and troubleshooting.

When your customers feel like their opinion matters, they’re more likely to refer your brand to their peers. By building a strong relationship using Facebook groups, you can create invaluable advocates and brand ambassadors for your organization.

Facebook Groups is an exceptional opportunity to connect with consumers. American adults spend nearly 50% of their day consuming social media content.

However, avoid using Facebook Groups for blatant self-promotion. Instead, view it as a tool to make lifelong friends that will help you boost your bottom line and sustainability.

The increasingly complex world of digital marketing makes it progressively harder to reach consumers. By leveraging Facebook Groups, you can stand out among a sea of competition.

Ryan Ayers is a researcher and consultant within multiple industries including information technology, blockchain and business development. Always up for a challenge, Ayers enjoys working with startups as well as Fortune 500 companies. When not at work, Ayers loves reading science fiction novels and watching the LA Clippers.

Facebook Groups stock photo by focal point/Shutterstock