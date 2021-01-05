Your office space could be the cause of daily dissonance and lack of productivity.

As entrepreneurs, we generally spend at least a third of our day sitting at our desk with the intention of producing good work and accomplishing the tasks at hand.

It’s possible to create harmony by taking advantage of Feng Shui, a 5,000-year-old Chinese system of laws that governs spatial arrangement to maximize the best energy flow and positive outcomes

I first became interested in Feng Shui back in 2016 and hired a Feng Shui master consultant, who promised that through Feng Shui we could “make our own luck.”

I intuitively knew something was off in my office space because I was restless when I was working.

Much to my surprise, the brief pointed to the missing Northeast sector – the quadrant that governs the water element known to contribute to career.

Due to my construction layout, building an addition was the only cure. Not feasible, my solution was to convert the spare room at my partner’s home into my office, and Voilà! Harmony achieved!

You don’t have to go to that extreme to make your space a more nurturing and supportive environment.

Here are 4 proven ways to boost clarity of purpose + amplify a sense of bliss and flow in your office (no matter which direction it faces):

Tidy With Purpose

Clutter in our space is a reflection of an unclear mind.

In that, the simple act of tidying up and removing the clutter frees our mental space and improves productivity.

Fung Shui expert Laura Benko says, “Clutter is an energetic anchor that impedes the best things from unfolding in our lives.”

Especially for those of us who are working from home, it’s important to have a well-organized workspace and close out the day by putting everything back in its place.

Think of it as out of sight, out of subconscious distraction.

Be the Commander of Your Own Energy

An easy way to ensure that you are in the “power position” is to place your desk facing the door. It’s advised that you have a solid wall behind your chair (vs. a window) and that you are not in line with the door but on the diagonal.

Once you learn these rules it makes perfect sense.

Of course, you’d want to:

Have an open, spacious, and welcoming energy at the door entrance

Have full visibility when someone enters your space

Feel a grounded sense of protection and assurance there will be “no surprises” from behind

Add in Living Green

Plants are much more than something pretty to look at. It’s an easy way to bring nature indoors. Plus, you have the added bonus of the healing vibration of the color green, which also symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

Researchers from the Washington State University published a study in the “Journal of Environmental Horticulture,” which showed that productivity increased 12 percent when people performed a simple task on a computer in a room with plants compared with workers who performed the same task in the same room without plants.”

I added a jade plant in my office. It’s known as the “money tree plant.” Just looking at the soft, round, and succulent nature of the plant evokes a feeling of easy abundance. It’s the one thing that most people comment on when I’m attending a Zoom meeting!

Wipe it Down, Baby

My favorite tip from the Feng Shui analysis was clearing the energy in the office. I had heard that energy becomes “sticky” and over time can build up on walls, floors, surfaces, etc.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to clear your space to improve clarity and evoke more joy:

Wash down all surfaces, including the walls and doors

Light a candle in the center of the room

Take a deep breath, feeling centered and grounded

Give gratitude for your space, the Universe, land, and property spirits

Ask for their help for clarity of purpose and increased joy and hand it over, releasing it to them with thanks

Light incense, leaving it near the candle or walking around the perimeter of the room

Gently ring a bright and cheerful sounding metal bell

In addition to the above, I took her up on the optional rice & salt energy clearing suggestions of sprinkling a mixture of uncooked rice and salt around the inside perimeters of the office, allowing it to sit undisturbed for 24 hours and then vacuuming it up.

Honestly, I felt big benefits from this last suggestion. The space felt airy – even lighter and brighter.

Follow your intuition and when something feels “off,” take a step back and pay attention to Feng Shui wisdom. With a few simple tweaks, you have the power to increase mental clarity and open space up for bliss.

Kc Rossi is a Business & Leadership Coach who helps female entrepreneurs scale profitable and soul-aligned businesses. An entrepreneur since 1991, Kc has experience building six- and seven-figure businesses. If you’re ready to holistically uplevel your life & business, request her free weekly newsletter.

Feng Shui stock photo by New Africa/Shutterstock