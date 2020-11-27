Online business ideas are unlimited and all-encompassing. While there are no accurate statistics, several studies suggest that more than 100 million freelancers across the globe are successfully operating small online businesses in the comfort of their homes. The benefits of owning a business are so appealing that many are ready to leave their full-time jobs to start something of their own. Here are the 5 best online business ideas to help you find one that you love doing.

Online Fitness Business

Building a successful online fitness business takes more than just interest and qualification. It requires a sound strategy and proper planning. The first step is to identify your niche and your target audience. Then, design workout templates that meet the needs of your target audience. The second step is to determine and properly articulate your unique value proposition. Here you need to determine what makes your fitness business stand out. The third step is to select your promotional channels. Here you can use social media platforms, build partnerships, and constantly seek referrals. The last step but not least is to take advantage of technology. For instance, you can use online services like Sutra Fit to run your business effectively, or monetize your videos and live events on zoom, and impress your clients.

Social Media Service

If you’re an active social media user who enjoys playing with different platforms, why not get paid to do what you love? Many brands are constantly looking for competent social media service providers who can manage their accounts. Keep in mind that different brands will have different needs, budgets, and expectations. Some brands will require you to come up with ideas for what to market on social media from scratch, and for instance, how to go viral on Instagram. Others will have great ideas and will require you to regularly update their pages and keep their followers engaged. Before accepting a job offer, be sure to define the scope of your service and to set reasonable expectations. Offering social media services might help you chart your way to financial freedom and living a better life. So stop procrastinating and start today.

Business Coaching

Are you a business expert? Do you have an in-depth knowledge of the market forces that influence customers’ purchase habits? If you answered yes to any of those two questions, then you can give business coaching a try. One example of a successful business coach is Grant Cardone, who built a 1.8 billion dollar portfolio with his business as a sales trainer. Becoming a business coach will allow you to make the most out of the huge market of committed business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs trying to break into the competitive business landscape. To position yourself as the go-to business coach, start by helping a few customers succeed and getting their great testimonials. Without some social proof, it’ll be difficult for any client to hire you.

Podcasting

The podcast scene has grown immensely over the last couple of years. If you love podcasting, you can earn a lot of money if you set a good structure, choose the right niche topic, and get listed on a platform like podcorn.com. Podcasting can be a great way to position yourself as an expert in a specific niche, grow your network, and become attractive to brands.

Teach Yoga Online

Yoga has amassed a huge online community. Today, there are many yoga instructors on YouTube and Instagram. Some instructors have even built an online community with millions of people. Teaching yoga online allows you to reach a global community. It also enables students to connect with you effortlessly. Yoga instructors who offer their lessons online earn about $7,500 per month and this figure is on an upward trend. So if you’re passionate about yoga and are experienced in it, you can start a profitable online yoga business. You can use online services to host your yoga sessions live.

Final Thoughts

Online business ideas are limitless and wide-ranging. If you want to start an online business, whether full-time or part-time, be sure to find an idea that you love and put it into action. The above 5 online business ideas are a good place to start.

Christian Kruse is economic in marketing specialization, Strategic Consulting. With over 20 years’ experience working at the intersection of marketing and technology. A transformational leader, Kruse has held a raft of executive positions throughout his career including Chief Strategy, Data, Strategic Director for Oracle Marketing Cloud, and Responsys in America.

Online yoga stock photo by SaimonSailent/Shutterstock