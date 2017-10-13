Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 8 common holiday retail mistakes & how to avoid them
- 6 tips for finding & managing freelancers
- When is the right time to move out of your home office?
- Are your decisions too risky?
- What would happen to your business if something were to happen to you?
Dentists
- Getting your patients to come back for follow-up appointments
HR
- Hire for soft skills, not experience
Marketing
- How to warm up leads with an email nurture campaign.
Tech
- When tech goes too far: how not to treat your customers