Finding new and interesting topics for every blog post is not easy, especially if your business has been blogging for quite a while now. To add to that, there are many other blogs that are publishing content on similar subjects. How do you find topics that would interest your audience and make you stand apart from others?

Well, if you are in a fix and can’t think of new blog topics, here are 7 useful tips to help you generate engaging topics for your blog.

Localize your content

The marketing world is going back from globalization to localization now. The need to localize the content you publish is greater than ever. With localized content, you address your audience specifically and gain more targeted eyeballs. This could actually be a great way to find new blog topics for your business.

Instead of writing blog posts for a general audience, focus on topics relevant to local markets you deal in. There is usually very little information available online on localized markets and your blog could be useful to readers from those regions. For example, if you are a florist operating in a couple of towns or cities, you could easily consider doing a post on “Best in season flowers for XCITY”.

Try Quora for blog topic ideas

We all look into Quora for answers to our questions. But have you ever considered looking at the questions for inspiration? Quora has thousands of questions from people all over the world and many of these questions may be related to your niche. You could find interesting ideas for blog topics from such queries. For instance, if you run an online store for clothing, look for queries on fashion trends or “how to dress up for an interview?”.

Pick up a question relevant to your business that you think you can answer with authority, and create a blog post around it. It would surely make for an interesting and informative read for your target audience.

Use your customers’ queries and feedback

Customer feedback is undoubtedly valuable, that too in more than one way if you know how to use it well. Customer queries and feedback can give you an idea about what customers want to know. Not just the feedback on your own website, but feedback on other relevant blogs and websites or on your competitor pages can also give you great ideas for blog topics. For instance, a query on the return and refund policy on an e-commerce site could lead to a blog topic on, say, “How to handle returned orders efficiently”.

Use topic suggestion tools

If you have run out of ways of finding interesting blog topics or are just too tired, there are blog topic suggestion tools to help you. Topic suggestion tools like HubSpot’s Blog Idea Generator, Portent’s Content Idea Generator or Build Your Own Blog can suggest fresh relevant topics based on a few keywords that you give as input. These tools are often free or at least have free trial periods so that you can decide whether they would be helpful.

Crowdsource ideas

Another great way of getting interesting blog topic ideas is by crowdsourcing. Crowdsourcing often tends to be helpful in idea generation as there will always be at least a few great ideas among hundreds of inputs. You could source ideas from your team, or even your customers. One good way of doing this is through surveys or contests with prizes to be won, such that the participants also have a reason to give you good inputs.

You could even take help from freelance writing platforms like Upwork, Narrato or WriterAccess, where you could pay content writing experts to suggest blog topics for you.

Interview the experts

Conducting interviews with experts in your niche is also a great way to get new blog topics. An interview with an expert, itself could serve as a complete blog post with valuable information. If you can schedule a few such interviews every two months or so, you would have a few blog topics sorted for the year. This would also add value to your business blog as people trust expert opinions.

Opt in for Google Alerts

Google Alerts is a great way of keeping yourself updated about any recent trends or news related to your industry. All you need to do is type in a few search terms for the topics in your niche that you would like to track and activate alerts for these topics. So, every time there is any news or updates related to your search, Google will alert you and you can get great trending topic ideas for your blog before someone else gets to it.

With these few useful tips, you should be able to get engaging blog topics in a breeze. Try these out and you’re sure to generate more traffic to your blog very soon.

Neelam Goswami is a budding content creator, and her areas of interest include digital and content marketing. She is also an amateur artist and loves to spend time on creative work.

Typing stock photo by Farknot Architect/Shutterstock