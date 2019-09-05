Here’s how consumers plan to shop this holiday season.

By Rieva Lesonsky

E-commerce sales are booming—that’s a fact. But if you own a brick-and-mortar store, don’t worry: Customers do plan to shop in your stores this holiday season.

According to a survey from Shopkick, about half of holiday shoppers will be buying in-store this year. However, most (84%) plan to use their smartphones to “research, compare prices, find inspiration, read reviews, and more”—all while shopping in your store.

As we’ve been saying, get ready now—the Shopkick survey shows 35% of consumers plan to get most of their holiday shopping done before Thanksgiving, and 42% plan to shop either on Black Friday or during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping weekend.

Consumers prefer shopping in-store because they say it’s:

Inspirational: 25% of shoppers go to stores to get ideas for products to buy.

Cost-effective: 25% say it’s easier to compare prices in person.

More convenient: 14% say going to stores allows them to browse a wider variety of products.

If you’re targeting specific demographics, know that both baby boomers (54%) and Gen Z (55%) plan to do the majority of their shopping in stores.

This doesn’t mean you can ignore your website. In fact, you should be set up for mobile e-commerce, since 32% of millennials will be shopping on their phones this season.

You can help boost in-store sales by providing the inspiration consumers seek. Put a wide array of products on display. Depending on what you sell, group similar products such as “Gift under $10” or “Great Gifts for Teachers,” etc.

Don’t forget to set the mood. A study last year from Bazaarvoice reveals 42% of holiday shoppers brave the crowds because they enjoy the festive ambiance.

I’ve written about the holiday shopping season for TSheets and Bank of America’s Small Business Community. Check those blogs out for more information.

Shopping stock photo by Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock