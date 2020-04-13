Right Now... Global Crisis By Maria Valdez Haubrich - April 13, 2020 Brought to you by Databook. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Flexibility & Authentic Leadership Through Crisis Pinterest is Popping How Much Does it Cost to Build a Food Delivery App like UberEATS? Top 6 Newsletter Design Ideas to Help Improve Your Engagements A Retailer’s Business Survival Guide for Coronavirus Impact of the Coronavirus on Small Businesses Vital Resources for Small Businesses During the Coronavirus Pandemic Grow Your Construction Company with Social Media Seizing the Opportunity: Trademark Grabs in the Age of Covid-19 5 Critical Lessons for Founders During the COVID Pandemic Hiring: Which Employees Should Be Avoided Local Advertising During COVID-19