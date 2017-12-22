How to Go Global; Small Business Opportunities and Other Articles You May Have Missed this Week

Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Going Global: Do you speak your customers’ language?
- Amazon helps small businesses do record-setting business
- 8 unique ways to attract more customers in 2018
- Using your holiday downtime to grow your small business
- The 1 thing you must do to provide great customer service
- How to successfully run a business with your spouse
- Small business opportunities in Florida
Dentists
- 7 tips for working with senior patients
Inspiring Success Stories
- “Embrace your failures & don’t let your ego stand in the way” Wise words
Marketing
- 7 foolproof tips for boosting your marketing in 2018
- How to use online retargeting ads
Money
- The #1 place you’re probably wasting money
- Why you need a weekly cash flow plan
- Last-minute tax tips
- Managing cash flow during seasonal slumps
Startup
- 7 things you need to know before you launch an e-commerce business
Tech
- 6 reasons your website isn’t getting any traffic
Trends
- Check out 2018’s color of the year
- 3 BIG small business trends for 2018