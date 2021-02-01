Google constantly and continuously updates their page rank algorithms. Some small Google algorithm updates occur virtually every day. This has led many–especially those who run eCommerce enterprises–to ask and wonder what’s wrong with Google because of the kind of disruption the frequent algorithm modifications bring to their online businesses.

Google algorithms are complex programs that determine how content, website, and results show up when a user types a search query. Some minor updates go unnoticed whereas others have a major impact on online marketers and SEO content.

Every year there have been major Google algorithm changes that have caused some major impact on locals. Here is a brief history of some major algorithm changes and their impact on businesses and the general online community.

History of Major Google Algorithm Changes and Effects on Online Users

Google Panda: It was launched in February 2011 to remove websites with duplicate or plagiarized content. Google Penguin: Algorithm Penguin appeared in the year 2012. The updated sifted sites that had backlinks to spams and irrelevant sites. Google Hummingbird: The Google Hummingbird algorithm was released in August 2001 to remove irrelevant content. Google Pigeon: This update appeared in 2014. The Pigeon algorithm updated top searches to appear according to the location of the user and address. The Mobilegeddon: This Google mobile-friendly algorithm update was launched in April 2015. The Mobilegeddon optimized website to favor mobile-friendly sites. Google Possum: Google Possum improved on the Pigeon update. Google Fred: In March 2017, Google Fred update was posted. Google Fred seeks to remove low-quality websites that did not provide adequate information or content. Medic Core Update: This is the latest major update that Google launched on 1st August 2018. This update affected health and wellness sites. It also focuses on the quality of information.

Ways Google Algorithm Changes Affect Businesses

Loss of traffic into the websites. This translates to reduced sales.

Loss of relevance on Google search

Extra expense to produce relevant content

Some algorithms, such as Google Possum, lead to loss of content on search due to shared and common addresses.

Measures a Business Can Take to Survive a Google Algorithm Change

Write Original Content

Write original content that is free of any kind of plagiarism. Make sure your content is objective, expert and original.

Avoid keyword stuffing that reduces the quality of your content. Poor quality work will not tad the test of time and algorithm on Google.

Clean Spam from Your Website

Google updates often sift through spam and irrelevant sites. If you have backlinks on your content and they lead to spam sites, your good content might be pulled down by the algorithms.

Get rid of spam on your website. Build links that contain relevant keywords. Use naked links or generic text to anchor your text.

Write Relevant Content

Write content that is relevant to Google users. Your content should be written naturally and free of unnecessary keywords. Google seeks to improve users experience, thus any irrelevant content will be removed or affect your rankings negatively.

Use Local SEO

Use local SEO to optimize searches related to your physical location and addresses. This ensures that you remain among the top searches on Google and Google Maps.

Develop Mobile Friendly Websites

If your content is poorly formatted and cannot be accessed on mobile sites, your site will not survive an algorithm update. The Mobilegeddon will pull down your content.

Focus on Quality and Quantity

Your content development should focus on readability and usability. Quality is key to appearing on top searches and remaining relevant on Google. Focus on producing high quality, SEO-optimized content. Remove unnecessary words from your content.

Google updates pull down content that does not promote good readership. Write content that provides quality and adequate information.

Diversify Browsers

Do not put your content on Google only. Put out your content on other online platforms such as social media. Diversification of platforms will ensure that you will have traffic to your sites at all time.

Read the Webmaster Guidelines

When Google posts an update read, through the Webmaster Guidelines carefully. Do not change content on your site until you understand the requirements of the new update.

Major algorithm changes can cause instability in business. However, if you are posting quality content, Google updates will not cause a major change in the ranking of your sites. Focus on producing relevant content at all times, add credible links and avoid stuffing.

Genc Emini is a Marketing Specialist in SEO with more than 2-years of experience, He works for KS Outsourcing . Genc is passionate about traveling and reading. Genc can speak Albanian, English, Italian and Turkish.

Google stock photo by Sam Kresslein/Shutterstock