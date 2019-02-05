Get help with government contracting and much more.

By Rieva Lesonsky

Entering the world of government contracting or corporate contracting to big businesses can take your small business to a whole new level. It provides regular business, burnishes your reputation and can also be incredibly rewarding.

However, landing a contract doesn’t come easy. Even experienced small business owners can struggle to decipher the acronyms and untangle the red tape involved in selling to Uncle Sam. Finding the perfect person to pitch your products or services to at a mega-corporation isn’t easy, either. That’s where Business Matchmaking comes in.

What Business Matchmaking Does

Business Matchmaking is a nonprofit organization that introduces entrepreneurs to potential government and corporate clients at in-person events around the country. The organization also provides seminars, workshops, provides online training and collateral material to help small business owners learn the ropes of government contracting and landing corporate contracts. After honing their skills at pitching to government and corporate clients, entrepreneurs can meet representatives from government agencies and big corporations one-on-one at Business Matchmaking events.

Small business owners who attend the events are primarily minority, woman, veteran and disabled veteran owned firms. All events are free to participating small business owners as well as government or corporate buyers.

In 2018, Business Matchmaking reports, the number of federal, state and local agencies providing opportunities and contracts to small businesses grew. Business Matchmaking helped entrepreneurs capture more than $1 billion worth of those contracts, selling to both government and corporate clients.

Government Contracting for Veterans

Since its beginning, Business Matchmaking has focused on military veterans, and the organization is currently expanding its services for veteran business owners and veterans who want to start businesses. Much of this focus is in California, due to what Business Matchmaking describes as a “tremendous influx” of veterans there.

Matchmaking events in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Bakersfield and elsewhere in California are on the calendar for 2019. The organization’s biggest event, its annual Government Procurement Conference, will be held April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. The organization says this is the nation’s largest official U.S. government small matchmaking event.

Small Business Savings

Business Matchmaking is a public-private partnership supported by some of America’s biggest corporations, including Union Bank, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, UPS and Office Depot. Many of these sponsors offer participating small business owners discount on their products and services through Business Matchmaking’s Perks Marketplace.

This is good stuff. Small business owners can enjoy discounts of up to 80% on all kinds of products and services to help them start and grow their businesses. The options range from office supplies and software to rental cars and hotel stays. You can even save on health insurance, business insurance and perks for your employees.

Get Connected

In our increasingly digital world, there’s still no substitute for meeting prospects face-to-face. That’s what’s so great about Business Matchmaking events. In addition to connecting with potential government contracting opportunities or corporate clients, you also have the opportunity to meet in-person with other small business owners. Who knows? You just might meet the perfect partner to help you land that big contract.

Find out more at Business Matchmaking’s site.

