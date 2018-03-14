Grab These Trendy Fashions During March Expo

By Rieva Lesonsky

While the apparel industry is not without its challenges these days, there’s still plenty of good news on the horizon. The NPD Group, a leading global information company, says while apparel sales were down slightly in 2017—they still topped $215 billion. E-commerce sales are thriving. And consumers are scooping up trendy fashions.

Gen Z (the nation’s tweens and teens) are scooping up clothing and accessories. NPD Group says there are some bright spots fashion retailers and e-tailers should focus on as well. Millennials are not only buying clothes for themselves, but for their kids too. And while fashion trends come and go, skinny jeans (which debuted in 2006) seem to be sticking around. So no matter what new items you’re stocking for the coming seasons, make sure you have plenty of skinny jeans on hand as well, both for women and men. Ripped jeans are also really popular right now with male and female consumers.

Sales of athleisure attire is also booming, ringing up sales of $48 billion, about 22% of all fashion sales. Women, in particular, are fueling the growth of these fashions.

Use this information to help you plan for what you should stock up on during March Expo. This special month of sales, deals and promotions can be found on Alibaba.com and its mobile app. But you have to act now, March Expo ends March 31.

Trendy athleisure fashions

For instance, if you want to take advantage of the athleisure trend, check out these yoga leggings or these fitness pants. These leggings come in a variety of colors, which increase their appeal. Or check these out, which are available in several funky patterns. These running shorts are sure to appeal to consumers planning their summer wardrobes.

Don’t overlook the men’s market when it comes to active wear. Quick-dry running jackets are versatile additions to a man’s wardrobe, as are these compression t-shirts (also quick-drying).

There are plenty of choices in the fitness category, for women and men. Altogether there are more than 58,000 suppliers participating in March Expo.

Trendy accessories

When it comes to fashion trends, accessories are just as in-demand as clothing. Your customers are always looking for inexpensive ways to transform an outfit, or flaunt a current trend. Some accessories that are popular right now include:

Get trendy during March Expo

Suppliers are offering a lot of deals during March Expo (many items have lowered MOQs—minimum order quantities), so if you buy now, you’ll save money, which you can pass on to your customers. Check out these flash deals on trendy fashions.

And Alibaba.com is also offering promotions of its own. Purchases made this month will get free order inspection, 15% discount off ocean shipping (LCL) and low transaction fees.

You can follow the opportunities at March Expo on social media following @AlibabaTalk and the #DiscoverNewMarch hashtag.