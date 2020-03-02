When it comes to fashion—whether apparel or home décor—apparently the maxim that every outdated, discarded style comes back is true. That explains the current fascination in the home décor word with Granny Chic, also known as Grandmillennial style.

House Beautiful first noted the throwback style early last fall, saying grandmillennials (in their mid-20s to late-30s) “have an affinity for design trends considered by mainstream culture to be ‘stuffy’ or ‘outdated’—Laura Ashley prints, ruffles, embroidered linens. And although there’s a good bit of shared DNA with prep culture, the two terms aren’t entirely interchangeable; the grandmillennial is less Lilly Pulitzer, more faded D. Porthault.”

Some of the designers interviewed by House Beautiful, say the style is a swing of the pendulum away from muted, neutral décors of the past few years and towards colorful interiors.

The look is more cluttered than minimal, creating more market demand for furniture and other home décor items. If you’re already in that business, be sure to stock up on grandmillennial items, like chintz, treillage and botanical prints.

House Beautiful notes the “the recent renaissance of needlepointing—one of the granniest of all hobbies—among the [Instagram] set.” Also noticing that interest was a young woman, who recently opened a needlepoint shop in Florida after other young people reached out to her after seeing her Instagram posts, asking her how to get started with needlepointing.

Better Homes & Gardens adds millennials are embracing the granny-chic look as a way to “show off their individuality.”

The trend is not only featured in many of the home decorating magazines, but is often featured on one of HGTV’s most popular programs, Hometown.

Is it a trend or a fad? That’s always a tricky question. But at the moment, when it comes to home décor, everything old is new again—literally.

Needlepoint stock photo by Sussi Hj/Shutterstock