Right Now... Happy Thanksgiving 2020 By Maria Valdez Haubrich - November 26, 2020 Wishing you a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday! Your friends at SmallBizDaily! Thanksgiving stock photo by StockArtRoom/Shutterstock RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 3 Ways Small Businesses Can Win the Holidays This Year 3 Ways Technology is Helping Smaller Supply Chains Better Compete after COVID-19 Biggest Is Not Always Best: How to Make Your Customer Experience Stand Out How to Stretch Your Tight Marketing Budget When Launching a New Online Business How to Get Your Business to Stand Out During COVID-19 How Subscription Trackers Help You Manage Your Businesses Subscriptions 5 Security Measures Every Business Should Enforce in the Workplace Should My Small Business Be Using Cloud Computing? Small Biz Marketing Tips From Expert Marketing Consultant John Bertino Some Hairy Truth About Men’s Health Mobilizing Your Business for the Holiday Season and Beyond How Can Your Business Improve Telephone Customer Service?