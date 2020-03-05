Creating high-quality marketing videos can be mentally and physically challenging especially if you produce them regularly. Due to the large amount of work it takes to create a video, it helps if you have a proper workflow and some hacks that can speed up the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at 7 hacks that can boost your video marketing productivity.

Here are the 7 hacks for boosting video marketing productivity

Have a detailed outline for your videos

Making videos seems easy until the moment you stand in front of a camera and realize that your mind has gone blank.

It takes time and experience to develop an affinity for speaking on camera. If you prepare scripts for your videos, it will really help you to keep on track and ensure that you accomplish all your video goals.

Ideally, you should have all the key points listed down with some editing notes. This will really ease the production process and gives you clear indications of your progress instead of just winging it.

If you are a blogger, you can repurpose your blog content and use them for your videos. This hack saves a lot of time and as the topic is already familiar to you, you can provide more value for your audience.

Have a good quality camera and mic

If your visuals and audio don’t appear professional, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage.

Bad audio and video can distract and put off potential viewers and render your video marketing efforts ineffective. Videos with great production value can draw people and make them more receptive to your message.

If you’re just a beginner, you can use a smartphone camera. But it’s best to have dedicated equipment such as a DSLR camera for visuals and lavalier microphones for DSLR for high-quality speech input.

The great thing about DLSRs is that they’re easily accessible these days. Lav mics are discreet when worn and they give you the freedom to move around freely in your videos as you talk.

Have a good studio set up

Having a clean, streamlined studio setup allows you to create marketing videos quickly and easily.

It’s best if you have a dedicated studio space where you can just turn on your lights, camera, and hit record.

Setting up the equipment every time you want to record can take energy, time, and can be a major buzz-kill.

Your studio space can be a corner in your bedroom, office, a spare room, or a rented studio. Whatever the case, try to make it as easy as possible to get your ideas out without tinkering with your equipment every time you want to record a video.

Make videos short

With so much content out there competing for people’s attention it’s essential to make your videos short, sweet, and to the point.

The faster you can communicate your message the better people can take the call to action. You don’t want to exhaust your audience with a 25-minute video when you can communicate the information in just 5 minutes.

You can experiment with different lengths and formats until you find one that your audience is receptive to.

Shorter videos also take less time to edit thereby improving your productivity and they make your audience engage more.

Use the right tools

Your choice of tools affects your workflow and your workflow determines how quickly and effectively you can get your marketing video out.

Use tools that meet your exact needs and allow you to get work done fast. Video editing suites such as Filmora, Camtasia, and Wonderforest are great tools to help you along the way.

Avoid getting carried away with using the shiniest and newest tools if they don’t help you accomplish your goals. Your audience only cares about the final result.

Get inspiration from others

Pablo Picasso, a great artist, once said, “Good artists copy, great artists steal.”

There is value in learning from other people in your field. If something is proven to work don’t be afraid of emulating it.

For instance, you may decide to copy a certain editing technique from others or a certain camera angle. Just go ahead and implement what you learned in your own way.

You can also get inspiration from creators that aren’t in your field. However, you should borrow ideas with caution. Pick and choose what aligns with the product you want to market or the interests of your target audience.

Have an in-house team

Creating high-quality professional videos can be exhausting. Having an in-house team to assist you can help ease the burden and also speed up your work as opposed to working solo.

Having an in-house team is also good because it can be more cost-effective than hiring out various people for every project you work on. A well-trained in-house team that you grow with can also be a great source of inspiration and ideas.

Conclusion

Implementing some of the above hacks may be a little difficult but if you remain persistent and organized you will see an improvement in your productivity.

Don’t forget to add your twist to some of the above techniques because they become easier to follow once you personalize them.

Jennifer Max is the founder of SoundMaximum.

Video marketing stock photo by garagestock/Shutterstock