Industries are dynamic and industry trends are constantly changing. And to stay competitive and get an edge, you need to consistently upskill your employees. They are the ones who help you step up the ladder of success. This is why investing in their personal and professional development should be your priority.

Zig Ziglar, a renowned American author, once said “You don’t build a business – you build people – and then people build the business.”

Promoting learning and development within employees is extremely critical for your employees and also helps you promote overall growth of the organisation. Here’s how:

Increase Productivity – Learning and development is directly proportional to increased productivity and hence increased Return on Investment. Here’s how:

Enhanced technical skills help employees perform better at their jobs.

Communication skills training helps them communicate their ideas and challenges easily and clearly, which results in quick completion of a task.

Better leadership skills in Managers help them identify the strengths of the employees and upskill them. And this directly leads to increased productivity.

Attract New Talent – According to the NASSCOM report on the ‘Indian start-up ecosystem – approaching escape velocity’, there was a 50 percent increase in the number of new tech-startups since 2017. Now industries are starting to realize that soon, attracting new talent will be a challenge.

Fresh and innovative minds drive a company’s growth, and to attract them, you have will have to think and act like a learning centre. If you invest in technical as well as soft skills training for your employees, they will share their experience with people in their professional networks. Here’s how that would help you:

Increased engagement will give your company an edge over your competition.

You will attract curious candidates who are passionate about learning and interested in the learning program you are offering. And that’s the kind of people you want to hire!

Create Future Leaders – As a true leader, you need to look at the bigger picture. 21st-century employees do not want stagnant careers. They want to evolve continuously. And promoting leadership development in the employees is the perfect incentive for them. By offering leadership development training, you can:

Earn their trust and dedication towards helping you achieve your goal.

Earn loyalty, find people who you can trust to run your organisation in the future.

Improve the overall productivity with upskilled talent.

Decrease the Turnover Rate – Why do employees quit?

Because they are offered a better opportunity where they can enhance their skills.

Because of the poor management and unhappy environment.

According to Gallup polls, more than 50% of employees who quit, cite poor management as the reason.

Offering leadership training to the Managers helps them improve management practices and create a work environment where people love to work. And a happy work environment is directly proportional to productivity.

Without effective human resource, the success of a business cannot be imagined. Hence, choosing to invest in the development of your employees is the best decision you can make for them.

Liliana Chitnis is a former HR professional who now works as a content marketing executive at NamanHR, an organization that offers end-to-end HR solutions to help companies build a strong human capital base. She strongly believes in the power of consistent training in the workplace. Liliana writes about various topics related to human resources and shares trends, techniques, and tips with her readers. She loves to read and practice yoga regularly, and occasionally binge on Netflix.

Employees stock photo by ProStockStudio/Shutterstock