Home Sweet Home: White, wood, bathroom seating and “fun” laundry rooms are in demand

By Rieva Lesonsky

If you’re in the construction, remodeling, home décor or interior design industries, you likely know about Houzz, an online community “about architecture, interior design and decorating, landscape design and home improvement.” The site serves as both a marketplace where businesses can show their work, and an “idea book” for consumers, who save pictures of designs they like and post their remodeled rooms.

Houzz has identified 10 design trends that gives you a good idea of “what’s catching on now…in color, function and style.” Here are a few:

In the kitchen, consumers are mixing wood with their painted cabinets, by asking for wood oven hoods or wood drawers and open shelving. Speaking of paint, recent Houzz research show more than 40% of renovating homeowners choose white kitchen cabinets.

In the bathroom, shower ledges are gaining in popularity, replacing shower niches, which are far harder to design and construct. The ledges save time for remodelers and money for consumers.

Another newly popular bathroom design is tiled bathtub aprons (the area that surrounds the tub). Houzz says tile is affordable and offers a lot of design options.

Bathroom remodels are very popular these days and homeowners are requesting a place to sit in the bathroom, whether that be a built-in tiled seating space or cushioned benches or stools.

Laundry rooms are being transformed into “enjoyable spaces.” The trend is to use “energizing colors, patterns and features” in laundry rooms to make them “lively, cheerful and a bit quirky.”

This Houzz blog shares more details and lots of pictures to inspire you.

