The world of business is full of stories of triumph and disaster, and everyday decisions can determine whether a start-up hits the big time or a corporate behemoth completely collapses. While some of the biggest companies out there might seem all-conquering now, they, too, had times in their history where it all could have gone so differently.

Here are the stories of how 8 huge companies found themselves on the brink, yet made it back.

Nintendo

After beginning as a trading card company in Japan in the 19th century, Nintendo took a long time to rise to dominance as the master of the video game world. In the 1960s, the company was desperately searching for a new market to move into – they tried out taxis and even ‘love hotels,’ before settling on toys and, eventually, video games. But it hasn’t been a smooth ride, as the company found itself falling behind rivals like Sony and Microsoft when console launches for the likes of Gamecube and Wii-U failed. In 2014, Nintendo posted a loss of $335 million . But the 2016 release of Pokemon GO saw shares spike 50%, and the Switch console seems to have turned Nintendo’s fortunes around for the better, becoming the fastest-selling console ever in Japan.

