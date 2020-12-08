Asking for the importance of mobile app development in any business is similar to asking for the requirement of emails when we had a system for sending letters. It is not about communication, but the convenience that the mobile applications are providing in terms of customer engagement and increased accessibility is way ahead.

Mobile App Development is one of the best inventions of the human being as it makes the customer access easier and exciting towards any business.

Before moving forward, let’s get a glimpse of what exactly mobile app development is or what is the exact motto of mobile app development.

What Is Mobile App Development?

In simple words, mobile app development is the process of creating software applications that are operable on mobile devices. These are designed in such a way that they get installed on mobile devices. It also grabs the internal or external space of the device for providing a proficient response.

Mobile App Development is not restricted to industries or huge organizations but also open to all the local as well as high-grade businesses. Those businesses may include e-commerce, reservations or appointments, Food Delivery apps, a variety of payment apps, social media apps, etc.

The eCommerce industry is one of the most challenging industries for mobile app development. The reason behind this is, most of the topmost eCommerce industries are coming up with the most eye-catching features that fascinate the customer towards the mobile application.

Why Mobile App Development is Required?

Customer Engagement: Mobile applications can be installed on any of the iOS or Android devices; by this your store will reach most of the hands over the globe.

The interface provided by mobile apps is very easy to use, which makes the purchase easier.

The store owner can push multiple offer notifications to the customer for engaging them in the best possible way.

Mobile applications provide better ways to connect with the customer as the customer can demand or suggest the changes in the mobile application.

The latest technologies and languages have been used to develop a mobile application that provides a better operating rate to the mobile application.

The latest technologies and languages have been used to develop a mobile application that provides a better operating rate to the mobile application. Embrace Promotion in Multiple Platforms: The mobile applications are easily available on the google play store and app store for installation. Also being on these platforms provides exposure to the application.

Why Mobile App Development is Hitting the Business?

Smartphone’s are not just a device for human beings nowadays but it’s becoming an external organ for human beings. Nowadays mobile phones are becoming the basic needs of the growing child, for adults or grandparents.

Mobile phones are now becoming the most prioritized tasks in human’s regular routines. Imagine being your business store as an application on their mobile phones and they can access your store anytime. If you own the yoga classes then you can start the online yoga mobile application, same for an exercise app, and same for cooking, and traveling.

Mobile apps and technology are expanding extensively in eCommerce Industries. Let’s see what can be the reasons behind this:

Flexibility in regular Activities

Provides Regular updates via push notifications

Easy access to the mobile app anywhere anytime.

Online And Offline modes available

Multiple categories available for all kind of products

Easy purchase process and tracking available

Multiple apps for any age group

Readily Operable functionalities

What are the Multiple Platforms For Mobile App Development?

iOS App Development

Android App Development

Cross-Platform App Development

iOS App Development

Over the globe there are 3.5 billion Smartphone users existing and approx 29.79% are using iOS devices. According to this figure, it becomes really important to develop the best of the best applications in such a platform.

Whenever a new update hits the iOS version of the mobile app, it becomes challenging for the developer to reach that level of creativity. Whereas, iOS app development is limited to specific customer groups. In the United States, over 56% of the market is taken by the iOS development that is way higher than the other platforms.

Benefits provided by iOS App Development :

Responsive User Interface

Better Pay Scale by customers

Operating System by Apple

Quality based Developer Tools

Customers go with the iOS app development in demand for quality and for that they can pay any amount. iOS mobile applications are built on Swift or objective C languages for fluent operation. Meanwhile, most of the iOS apps are paid. iOS applications are published after

Android App Development

In any kind of business industry, if you want your customers to explore and experience new features and easy operability, then Android applications will be on the top. Integrations of android app development are more feasible. The languages required to design the apps are Java or Kotlin.

Benefits provided by Android App Development:

Expand physical business to Online business feasibly

Higher rate of interest with lower cost

Integration is way easier

Plethora of features

Quickly published on play store

Cross-Platform App Development

The cross-platform application comes up with a very fascinating user interface. The user will experience the mobile application in the soberest possible way.

The Cross-platform Apps also provide multiple map concepts that are useful for the customer to get more information about the seller.

The active programs in the Cross-platform App Development:

Window Universal Apps: The developer needs to write the Single code which will run over all the windows like tablets, desktop, laptops, phones, etc.

In this, the developer writes a single code in HTML5 or JavaScript and then places that in the native code wrapper.

Using this technology, the developer can develop the mobile application in 1-2 weeks of duration. It utilizes no-code tools to develop a mobile application.

Using this technology, the developer can develop the mobile application in 1-2 weeks of duration. It utilizes no-code tools to develop a mobile application. Progressive Web Apps(PWAs): PWAs is the mobile application that is an impression of the website. By this, the customers can easily operate a web as a mobile application without actually downloading it from the store.

These were some basic marketing and technical point of views that makes mobile app development more useful towards the online marketplace.

Chandrasekhar Sah, A creative Digital Marketing Executive at Webkul Software Pvt. Ltd. helps clients to generate leads, drive site traffic, & build their brands through useful, well-designed marketing strategies. Digital Marketing is my passion & I love what I do. I want to explore more, learn more, and try different tools, hacks with various campaigns.

Mobile app development stock photo by REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock