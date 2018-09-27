By Abhijeet Shah

While most of you may still see corrugated boxes, glass jars and tin cans on the store shelves, the recent and rapid evolution in the packaging industry has led to the rise of various different types of packaging options.

Flexible packaging is a much better packaging option for a lot of different applications as compared to other rigid packaging options. Flexible packaging uses the latest technology to create bags and other soft containers which can be used in different types of industries.

On your next visit to your local store, pay close attention to the packaging of the products which has changed from the traditional rigid packaging methods such as glass jars and tin cans to stand-up pouches, some of them with zippered tops to open, close and reuse as per consumer convenience.

Here are 4 benefits of using flexible packaging for your products:

Flexible Packaging Protects Your Products from the Elements and Improves Your Product Shelf Life

Using flexible packaging to package their products leads to increased shelf space as well as an improved shelf life due to better barrier properties which can better keep out moisture, odor and dust.

Flexible Packaging Consumes Less Space as Compared to the Traditional Rigid Packaging Material

Flexible packaging allows you to place more products on the shelves as compared to rigid packaging which consumes more space along with reducing the overall handling expenses through the supply chain.

Flexible packaging also allows more packages to be placed in containers when transporting or shipping your products, allowing you to transport more products at the same shipping expense which will go on to reduce your overall operating expenses.

Flexible shipping also reduces your shipping expenses as t weighs significantly less than traditional packaging.

Flexible Packaging is Recyclable

Flexible packaging can be reused many times over after being unpackaged. Features like resealable seals, spouts and zip locks make re use a lot more convenient as well. These convenient, easy to use and reusable forms of packaging are becoming increasingly popular amongst the increasingly environment conscious consumers due to their sustainable features. A great example of this re-usable packaging is the immense popularity of stand-up pouches which have replaced the more traditional forms of packaging in recent times.

Flexible Packaging Consumes Less Energy to Produce

The cost of manufacturing flexible packaging requires less energy than the traditional rigid packaging does which uses less of a carbon footprint along with less waste being generated. An extra advantage is the fact that most types of flexible packaging can be easily recycled.

Flexible Packaging is Ideal for Printing and Available in Different Shapes

Flexible packaging also enhances the consumer experience through convenient features like improved graphics and the ability to print on the entire package, attracting your customer’s attention to your products and making them stand out on retail shelves. You can also choose to package your products in different shapes to make them stand out even more on the retail shelf.

Flexible packaging may not be the ideal choice for all types of products but is best used to package different food items, liquid toiletries and so much more in stand-up pouches.

If you are trying to decide whether flexible packaging options are great for your business, it is best to seek the advice of a professional who can properly evaluate all the choices to help you make the best decision.

The flexible packaging market currently is estimated at nearly $17 billion in the US and growing at a rate of 3% annually, you can expect to see more products trend towards flexible packaging as a result of all the benefits it provides.

Abhijeet Shah is the head of digital marketing for Packing Supply, a leading name in the packing supply industry. He believes that its not only what’s on the inside that matters, but how products are packaged is just as important. Abhijeet stays updated with the latest trends and innovations in the industry and is quick to share them with his readers. He loves travelling and is often tempted to buy products that he comes across with unique packaging from all over the world, which he then adds to his ever-expanding collection of “bags & boxes”

Stand-up pouch stock photo by SANNIK/Shutterstock