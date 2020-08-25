When we talk about User Experience Design, we are talking about the process used by design teams to create a product that gives customers an experience that they can find relevant and worthwhile. The key aspects involved in UX design include its branding, function, and design.

UX is often heard together with the term UI, but there is a clear difference between the two. UI stands for User Interface and refers to the product or the service that customers interact with, and UX refers to how that interaction feels and how helpful it is for them. UI is an integral part of the UX, since how the UI is designed directly correlates to how the experience of using the product will come about.

So, how can having a better UX design help your business?

Products that have a good user experience are designed with not only their users in mind but also with the procedure of owning, acquiring, and working on it. Products that have ease of use, and provide a pleasant and efficient experience will be better at solving the customers’ needs and also creating a good image in their customers’ minds. Businesses need to know that there is flexibility in what a good user experience can be like, however at the end of the day, it must be able to solve the user’s needs for it to work.

A good UX design will let users understand your company and your products better and see if they feel it matches their personal and emotional needs. If the UX is designed to be user friendly, those users have a higher chance of returning to your app or website. UX Passion has reported that companies with more efficient UX were able to increase their revenue by 37%. 90% of app users will stop using an app if it performs poorly, and 86% may permanently delete an app if functional or design problems occur. Not providing a pleasant user experience may result in losing a significant chunk of business as a result. Those same customers will then go to your competitors.

In a nutshell, user experience includes any interaction that a user has with the company through its services and products. While having a good product is important, it is also equally important how the end user’s experience with the product is. Therefore, UX design needs to be completely customer/user-centered for it to work. This was best described by Peter Moreville through his “User Experience Honeycomb”, in which he explained the need to provide a valuable experience of using the product or service by having useful content, a simple and usable interface, a desirable look and feel, easily findable content, accessible content that is inclusive, and credible information to gain trust.



How to get started with UX

Companies may be hesitant to invest in web design services, but the predicted benefits of having a well-designed UX will greatly outweigh the cost. A good UX designer will be able to research on your customers’ needs and behaviors to figure out points of concern, and then design a solution for those problems to refine how the customer accesses and uses the app or website. They will then write the UX copy on the user interface and develop a prototype that is tested with some users to generate feedback. The last step is tweaking and finalizing the design solution so that it accurately reflects your organization’s image and the needs of your customers.

In today’s age, low cost online business ideas benefits of a beautifully designed UX cannot be ignored, for it helps you to create a relationship with your customers and grow it too.

Timothy Shaw is working as a Digital Marketing Executive at Hul Hub. He likes to write on technology, marketing and business-related topics. In his leisure time, he likes to watch documentaries and play outdoor sports.

UX stock photo by infini/Shutterstock