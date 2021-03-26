The way we work is changing. New technologies combined with a generation of digital nomads mean more people than ever are choosing the lap-top life over traditional 9-5 office roles. In 2019, an estimated 59 million Americans made most of their income from freelance work. And with remote working set to become a big part of the new normal, experts think the figure will rise to 90 million by 2028. That’s over half the US workforce.

This is excellent news for small and fledgling businesses. Unlike their larger competitors, many start-ups and small companies don’t have the resources to hire and train additional full-time staff, no matter how much they’re needed. It means these small teams are often overstretched or forced to divert precious brainpower to time-consuming (but essential) admin tasks. Alternatively, they just don’t have enough time to learn the new skills that can take a small business to the next level.

Hiring freelancers solves those problems. That’s why Headway Capital has come up with a small business guide to hiring freelance talent. It explains how freelance hires bring value to small businesses and includes helpful tips on finding the best talent. And it outlines the red flags to look out for, like cut and paste project proposals and sloppy profile mistakes that indicate poor attention to detail.

You’ll also learn the biggest mistakes small companies make when hiring freelancers for the first time. For example, the cheapest option isn’t always the best option. In fact, it could cost you even more in the long run, especially if you need to find someone else to fix shoddy work. And freelancers are a unique breed. They value their independence. So finding the right balance between giving them enough creative space and clear guidelines to follow is often the cornerstone of a fruitful working relationship.

Freelance stock photo by Harbucks/Shutterstock