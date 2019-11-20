There is no lack of competitive markets and options in the business world. This means that unique selling propositions no longer cut it if you want your business to thrive. Businesspersons must create unmatched customer service experience to stay ahead of the competition.

You can no longer slack on business operations like creating a smooth order, payment, and delivery process. If a client finds that they are having difficulties getting your products, they will probably not come back. Studies show that about 52% of your clients will not come back if they do not like your business approach to customer service. PWC reveals that 86% of buyers have no problem paying a little bit more for exceptional customer experience.

Thankfully, technological advancements have made it possible for entrepreneurs to access different kinds of software that are helpful when it comes to prioritizing customer experience. One of the most valuable software in the market has got to be last mile delivery software.

This is software that comes in to make delivery processes transparent, centrally controllable, and predictable. This way packages get to the client in the fastest most hassle-free manner. It comprises multiple capabilities and functions like:

Electronic/digital proof of delivery.

Route optimization.

Collaboration between delivery personnel and clients.

Real-time tracking of shipment status and much more.

Looking at the features above, it is safe to conclude that last mile delivery is playing a crucial role when it comes to reshaping the customer experience. Below we look at some of the ways businesses can benefit from using the software.

Enables Real-Time Delivery Visibility

Real-time visibility of products is one of the factors that contribute to remarkable customer experiences. Companies today work with a real-time delivery tracking system that enables clients to be aware of what happens during each delivery stage. Last mile delivery can help to achieve full-time visibility for both recipients and senders by streamlining and optimizing operations.

Customers play an important role when it comes to deciding the direction that last mile deliveries will take. In addition to tracking deliveries, customers also want to be in communication with the person making the delivery. If you’re able to fulfil this demand then it will take the customer experience in the last mile deliveries to the next level.

Optimizing Routes

Route optimization for delivery tracking is another area that last mile delivery excels in. This enables enterprises to effectively map out their delivery routes in real-time; thus, avoiding pointless delays.

The software makes it possible for drivers to receive constant updates on the best routes to take to avoid issues like traffic hence making faster deliveries. This way, a company may end up making more deliveries which can translate into more profits. Furthermore, other savings are made in terms of fuel consumption and other relatable expenses.

Gives Clients Power to Choose

Another way that last mile delivery is impacting customer experience is that it helps clients pick the way they will receive an item and at what time. If a person is not available, they can simply contact the shipment firm to fix a schedule that they are most comfortable with based on space and time. This is also a good move for businesses because they can operate with flexible and cost-effective ways of dealing with the pickup burden on different locations.

Boosts Productivity and Scalability

Having a delivery route planner gets rid of unnecessary idling and diversions. It makes sure that drivers only use the most efficient routes to make the deliveries. This will have a positive impact on fleet productivity to make sure that businesses can scale during peak hours.

Last mile delivery can bring in 3rd party delivery executives when a company cannot handle orders. Additionally, it also helps managers optimize the volume of deliveries based on the number of orders in a certain location.

Closing Thoughts

Making use of last mile delivery helps to ensure happy clients and longevity of a business. This is because it helps you deliver services that the customers expect to improve client satisfaction levels.

Noman Shaikh is a Digital Marketing Head at Fixlastmile which is known for developing top-notch last mile delivery System. He believes in sharing his strong knowledge base with leaned concentration on entrepreneurship and business.

Signing stock photo by Boontoom Sae-Kor/Shutterstock