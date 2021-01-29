Trying to keep track of employee hours can be a maddeningly difficult task in the best of times (let alone the worst). Thankfully, there are plenty of tools available that can make keeping track of employee hours easier. That is why we put together this list of reasons why you should use biometric attendance systems.

5 benefits of tracking employee attendance with biometric technology

Increased Productivity

This one is pretty easy to track but can be a bit trickier to see as it involves eliminating wasted time spent fiddling with timecards. While this may seem like a piddly amount of time, the ability to go directly to their task allows an employee to get in the zone and stay focused quicker.

On top of that, biometric systems reduce the need for someone to manually keep track of these records or enter the data into another system. While this reduction in overhead is great, it also allows you to more easily see labor statistics within your business. As they say, knowledge is power and this kind of data can help you streamline your payroll.

Simplifies Payroll

Chances are, you use some form of software to help keep track of and manage your payroll. As mentioned prior, a biometric system can eliminate the need to pay someone to do this task for you. But even better, some biometric systems, like NCheck, can even integrate with your software to take care of the backend too.

Tally ERP and Quickbooks Intuit are popular business software that helps keep track of payroll among other accounting needs. With the right biometric system, the system itself will input all of the relevant data in these programs. Not only does this save time and money, but it increases accounting accuracy as well.

Eliminates Time Theft

This benefit is one that actually swings both directions as both you and your employees are insured against time theft. Of course, you are likely more interested in preventing the loss of $11 billion per year that employers suffer due to time theft. Over 90% of accounted businesses report time theft as a problem that increases the overall payroll by 5%.

On the other end of the spectrum, it is still a fact that employers steal employee wages through time theft to the tune of $22 billion per year. However, it can help form a bond of trust and improve corporate culture if your employees understand that everyone is protected.

Keep in mind, there are numerous ways to steal time from taking an extended break to browsing the internet when they should otherwise be doing work. Of course, one of the more pernicious and reprehensible forms of time theft is buddy punching.

Prevents Buddy Punching

Buddy Punching is a type of employee time theft where one party punches in the timesheet for another party. Not only is this theft that costs your business money, but it involves multiple employees breaking policy.

Buddy punching alone costs US employers over $370 million with upwards of 15% of employees copping to the theft. While the loss of profits is bad enough, this kind of behavior can lead to bad corporate culture.

Thankfully, biometric systems remove the possibility of buddy punching from occurring altogether. Whether you rely on one biometric marker or many, these kinds of systems cannot be bypassed by a friend. Unless the employee in question “punches” in with a fingerprint or iris or face scan, they will not be counted.

Increases Employee Accountability

When your employees understand that there is a system keeping track of their actions, they tend to behave better. This can manifest in as obvious of ways as preventing an employee from stealing on the job in terms of both cash and inventory. However, there can be a more subtle influence that biometric systems provide.

While preventing outright theft is great, it still does not necessarily ensure that your employees will perform to the best of their abilities. However, biometric systems like NCheck can keep track of your employee’s actions throughout their workday. When confronted with malingering or other forms of shirking their duties, this record can force an errant employee to accept responsibility.

This can also work to improve the overall culture of your business as employees can definitively identify who on the team is not pulling their weight.

Conclusion

In the end, you can always rely on other, less technical methods for keeping track of employee hours. However, what they provide in ease and cost, old-school hour tracking gives up in efficacy and efficiency. As we see, biometric attendance systems offer a newer alternative to the age-old conundrum of tracking employee hours.

However, this is not simply an unnecessary update on established, working models as analog systems allow for plenty of shenanigans that can cost your company money. Keep in mind, this sword cuts two ways as biometric systems not only prevent employee time theft but also increase general productivity.

On top of that, the ability for employees to identify each others’ performance can help build a corporate culture of accountability.

