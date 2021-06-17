Every enterprise that consists of remotely working teams faces a constant threat of its confidential data being exposed. Businesses could face security violations and losses created by devices that are not effectively managed. As the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic has driven most businesses to remote working, the need for efficient device management has become a top priority to protect and manage devices & data. In the present-day scenario, Mobile Device Management (MDM) plays the role of a “knight in shining armor” to enforce adequate security measures on devices to protect business data.

What is MDM?

Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a software tool that helps IT professionals to control and secure policies on enterprise devices as well as employee-owned devices that they may use for work purposes (also known as BYOD devices). MDM software helps in monitoring devices and keeps confidential business data protected.

Not only does it enable IT admins to perform backend functions like application and website management, team communication, creating workflows, but also helps in location tracking of devices and in case of loss or theft of the device, MDM can also remotely lock the device and wipe out the business data on it.

How is MDM beneficial?

Every working sector today has embraced the use of technology and thus smartphones, tablets, laptops & computers have become an integral part of every field. MDM offers several upgraded features that circle around streamlining workflows and strengthening device & data security.

Top elements that remotely functioning enterprises look for in an MDM solution:

Location Tracking & Security: Enables IT admins to track the location of every device and lock the device in case of theft or loss. Easy Enrolment: User-friendly enrolment protocol for all employees irrespective of their locations. Application & Website Management: Allows IT professionals to remotely customize access to specific websites and tools or block them as per requirement. Efficient Remote Support: IT team can reach out to employees faster for technical support and troubleshooting. Faster Team Communication Platform: Offers a faster communication tool for employees to chat, video call or share documents to ensure a smooth workflow and avoid extended downtime. Detailed Analytics: Comprehensive integrated dashboard that provides a wide view of all operations being managed with intricate data analysis. Integration Allowance: Some modern-day MDMs facilitate the integration of MDM with business tools to enable a single platform for better control.

Role of Pandemic in promoting the need of MDM:

Unmanaged remote endpoints such as smartphones, tablets & laptops are the biggest threats to an enterprise’s cybersecurity structure. As global workforces are operational from scattered remote locations, the need for a stringent MDM solution on all employee devices has become mandatory.

Several organizations had relaxed security measures to manage device information in the form of VPN or Single Factor Authentication protocols in the pre-pandemic times. However, considering the ongoing pandemic scenario, these measures fall short of providing fool-proof security. As MDM software offers robust features to safeguard business data such as Multi-factor Authentications, Continuous monitoring and comprehensive cloud backups, more and more enterprises whether small or medium have been adopting various MDM tools for device management.

Top Sectors That Are Using MDM During Covid-19 Pandemic

IT sector: It goes without saying that IT professionals are most benefited from the perks of MDM solutions since several manual tasks under the IT umbrella are automated under MDM services such as device management, data security, inventory management, faster tech support and more. BFSI sector: The key challenges faced by the BFSI sector include business data security, preventing unauthorized access, enabling kiosks for better customer usability. With the latest MDM software, these challenges are handled by incorporating multi-step authentication passwords, blocking downloads from unknown & malicious websites and deploying user-friendly banking apps for customer convenience. Education sector: Most schools and universities have made managed devices mandatory for their students as it helps tackle chief issues such as blocking the usage of unwanted entertainment websites, restricting application usage & download, monitoring data consumption, enabling cloud platforms for assignment submissions and exchanging learning material. Logistics & delivery: The most forefront challenges that Logistics companies face are device tracking, communication with the front-line agents and avoiding distractions in employees. Modern-day MDM software enables geofencing and location tracking of devices . In addition, features such as automated compliance checks, encrypted communication tools, controlled website access and blocking of entertainment apps go a long way in ensuring maximum employee productivity within working hours.

Covid-19 has altered the landscape of remote working forever and as the world gets adapted to working from home, several organizations globally have adopted the concept of close offices and resorted to permanent remote working making MDM a universally demanded service. Scalefusion is one of the highly acclaimed MDM solutions adopted by SMEs which stands true to have prowess in customer success and workflow integrations in addition to other fundamental features of MDM.

Shambhavi Awate is a Senior Content Writer at Scalefusion/Promobi Technologies with prior experience in commercial writing, creative planning, product cataloging, and content strategizing. She is a “Biotechnologist turned writer” and believes that the inception of great ideas happens over coffee.

Mobile Device Management stock image by fizkes/Shutterstock