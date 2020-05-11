If you’ve already built a large company, you might feel as if you’ve already reached the highest level your business will ever achieve. However, losing that sort of drive can be dangerous to the well-being of your company. If you really want to find success, you should aspire to reach the heights and ubiquity of companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. After all, there’s no reason that you can’t be the biggest business in your sector or industry, and the success and notoriety that follows are bound to make your company even stronger. Here are a few tips to help grow your business into an empire.

Look to acquire other companies

One of the easiest ways to keep growing your company on your path from enterprise-level business to household name is to acquire other businesses on your upward trajectory. There are a variety of ways to handle looking for businesses for sale, and one of the things you’ll certainly want to check off your to-do list when looking to make an acquisition is finding an advisory brokerage firm to handle the red tape. When determining whether or not the acquisition is a good plan, make sure to take a look at what advantages you might gain by owning another company. In some situations, acquisition can help you eliminate competitors who may eventually pose a threat to your well-being. In other cases, an acquisition will mean that you get to utilize new technology or even upgrade or expand your capabilities. For example, acquiring an advertising agency could mean that all of your marketing materials can now be handled in-house while utilizing a team of professionals you had to previously work with via outsourcing. Different industries have different needs, so be sure to think about what sorts of acquisitions will ultimately get your business ahead—and keep it there.

Leverage technology that boosts your productivity

If you’re interested in working smarter and not harder, you’ll need to have the right tech. One way to boost productivity is with project management platforms. These sorts of software suites allow you to get every member of your company on the same page, regardless of where they’re located or how big your business is. Using project management tools is also a good idea when you have employees working in different time zones, since it allows you to continue coordinating your workweek across multiple locations. Even for companies with headquarters in one specific location, the right project management software solution can make it much easier for different departments to collaborate, too.

Beyond project management tools, it’s also a good idea to ensure that your call center software solutions are up to the task of serving a global base of customers. Not all contact center solutions scale the same and, at the enterprise level and beyond, it’s vital that you have a system that doesn’t just meet your requirements, but exceeds them. Having powerful features like omnichannel communication and a cloud-based user environment means that your team can speak with customers in a variety of ways and places. You’ll also want to make sure that your contact center software seamlessly integrates with your existing CRM system. This allows you to understand customer behavior much more efficiently, which can make any interaction with a live agent more productive. Imagine working in Seattle as a support agent, but chatting with a customer after they received an email campaign from your London-based branch. Knowing that that customer not only received that email communication but also opened it and has a question about an offer included in the email makes it much easier to field their request.