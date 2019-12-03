Many business owners begin their venture with the aim of one day selling it through an acquisition. Effective preparation and proper positioning for an upcoming acquisition can do much to boost the final sale price. From adopting the right mindset on the outset to being strategic in your efforts to identify the right potential buyer, the steps that can help make your company a more attractive acquisition can often have a considerable impact.

Taking a Long-term Approach

Being impulsive with your decision to sell the company can have serious drawbacks. The most successful acquisitions often require to be made years in advance. Establishing your goals early on, staying focused on what it is you wish to achieve and knowing which direction to direct the growth of your startup or venture can all be essential concerns for ensuring a more successful acquisition.

Speaking with a Professional

With so much fine print involved with an acquisition, important details can easily be overlooked. Discussing your situation and options with experienced corporate transaction attorneys can be an important step in the process. Even minor legal issues that are not properly dealt with could lead to no end of problems and complications that you would be wise to avoid.

Streamlining Operations

Cleaning up your operations ahead of an acquisition can make a considerable difference. Sloppy bookkeeping could lead to key assets being undervalued while ineffective workflow and operating procedures could cast the business in the wrong light. Taking stock of your day-to-day operations as well as both your business model and any plans you might have for the short term may produce any number of issues that may require further attention.

Be Strategic When Searching for a Buyer

Targeting with the wrong prospective buyer can limit the impact of all your other efforts. Even the most promising acquisitions can be of little interest to buyers who have different needs, interests or who may not possess the right vision. Being strategic in your efforts to target potential buyers helps to ensure that your other efforts to better position the business will be met with greater success.

Taking the right approach and being patient with your efforts to groom your business for a future acquisition is often essential. Issues and potential missteps like trying to court the wrong buyer or overlooking some crucial detail can be nothing short of disastrous. Strategic thinking and long-term preparations can both be essential assets when it comes to arranging the sale of your business.

Kara Masterson is a freelance writer from Utah. She enjoys tennis and spending time with her family.

Selling your business stock photo by JeleR/Shutterstock