We share some tips on how to scale up your link building efforts for better SEO results.

Referrals and references are important in the real world because they give your business or professional practice the credibility you need in front of potential customers. The same holds true for backlinks in digital marketing.

When websites with high credibility and domain authority link to your website, search engines automatically rank it higher for related search terms. This is why many businesses and professionals focus on building an effective link building strategy to improve their digital footprint.

In this blog, we look at some ways to scale up your link building efforts to get the SEO results you want.

Tip #1 – Create Pages worth Linking

Before you go around asking other websites to link to yours, you will need to create good quality content that is helpful and worth linking to.

The content on your pages will need to be unique and enjoyable. If you are good at writing and have some skills in designing pages, this should be easy to do on your own. If you struggle with that, you can always hire content writing services to do it for you.

If your content is high quality enough, you will find it much easier to convince other businesses to link to your pages. You may even get requests from businesses to link to your pages without even trying.

Quality content worth linking to consists of everything from blogs and articles to reports, charts, infographics, and videos or images. Ensure that the content belongs to you or has the creators’ permissions to use it on your page.

Good quality content that draws in audiences is more difficult to produce than you might think. It lies at the heart of everything we do as digital marketers and business owners.

Tip #2 – Reach Out to Other Websites

The success of a link building strategy revolves around reaching out to other platforms to link to your website. You will find it easier to accomplish this when you have been posting good content on your website consistently.

Prioritize focusing on websites in your industry. If you don’t know where to find them, use SEO tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush. Ahrefs, in particular, is great for building backlinks, while SEMrush can help you identify competitors in your industry to see what they are doing.

Once you have identified high traffic websites, find broken links or social mentions on their site that can benefit by linking to content assets on your website. Shoot them an email and ask if they would like to be interested in linking to your content pages.

Tip #3 – Replace Broken Links with Yours

News and media sites often link to other websites where users can read more detailed information about the news item. Sometimes, these linked websites are discontinued or the pages are removed, which leaves broken links.

You can use this to your benefit by offering to replace the link with similar and relevant content on your website.

For example, suppose you have a website that offers reviews and comparisons between robotic lawn mowers and home cleaners. You find out that a popular tech news website has broken links pointing to a website that used to sell robotic lawn mowers.

You can get in touch with the new site and offer to replace their links with your own company’s website.

If many popular news websites (with regular traffic) link to your pages, then your website will benefit and rise in ranking.

Here is what you can do to pursue this strategy.

Find a relevant broken link on a popular website

Create something similar to what the broken link was pointing at

Get in touch with the website and request them to link to your working resource.

Replacing broken links also benefits the news publishing sites. No one wants to keep dead links in their published articles and blogs.

Tip #4 – Start Guest Blogging

Guest blogging is a great way to promote your business on relevant platforms.

First, it allows you to put your name in front of a large audience you may not have on your website.

Second, blogging sites allow you to put in at least one link in your author’s bio that can be used to link to your website.

This may not seem much, but when your business is new and unknown, guest blogging is the most effective and low cost method to propel your website’s ranking.

So how does guest blogging work? Simply write up an article for another website and submit it for publishing. If it gets published, you can include a link to your site in the article.

It’s as simple as that.

Conclusion

Building links from high DA sites is important if you want to raise your search engine ranking. Some businesses even spend money on buying links. However, that may not be affordable for you, especially if you start a new business.

A less costly strategy is to use guest blogging platforms and get your name out, especially on niche platforms popular in your industry.

For long-term success, you will also need to build good quality content assets on your website. If you are struggling to come up with that, consider working with a professional content writing service to do the job for you.

As a Sr. Editor, Steven Dean and his team of seasoned writers at Content Development Pros are experts at creating SEO-optimized content for small, midsize and large businesses. They offer blog writing services, content writing services and perform analyses of your marketing plan, your industry-specific needs, the platforms you want to rank on, as well as what your vision is for your organization before they create tailored SEO plans and content.

Link building stock photo by one photo/Shutterstock