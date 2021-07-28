Writing successful blogs is always about showing their creativity through the proper use of words on a subject. A pinch of creativity and a handful of writing styles will always remain the main ingredients for writing good blogs. The growth of technology is opening new doorways for bloggers. Few tips and tricks with creativity will work perfectly to escape in the blogging scenario. And few other plugins will result in your success.

The phrase “What’s in the name?” doesn’t fit in the world of blogging. Why? Let’s dive a bit deep inside to know about it.

The first impression is exceedingly important when it comes to the blog. When an individual views your blog, it’s the blog’s name, which creates the first impression in the viewer’s mind. So, choosing a domain name is important.

So, what do you want to call your blog? Think!

The name of your blog will create the first spark in the mind of the viewer, that’s in the name.

Secret: The Truth is that sometimes it takes months or even years to get to “Overnight Success.” Set Yourself a timeline and start focusing on the right things. This will be your companion for chasing success.

Hunting Topics

Who is your target audience? Search them and define them. Who is your reader? Are you solving the puzzles for them?

Deep research on the viewpoint of your readers is extremely necessary to know what they want to read. If they want you to solve a problem for them, go ahead and solve it.

The research can be used as a trail to hunt down your topics which will gain you the high number of viewers or readers. Knowing about a few strings of the psychology of your readers will work as a wonder for you.

Try to Know your readers and their goals which they want to achieve.

Mark Your Ownership

Everyone has an eye for a good design. Make your unique design through the selection of your theme. A good theme becomes your companion to make the blog look exactly how you want it to look.

The way to write successful blogs is linked to your success. But do people know you? Don’t worry, and they will when you will mark your ownership with your unique style and theme.

Look closely and choose your theme. And choose it wisely.

Another Secret: The vow is that you write about the stuff you enjoy and make a fortune of it. In the middle of the service of writing on topics of viewer’s choice, don’t forget to write about the stuff you like to write and make your mark in that.

Attract Success

To be successful, you need to set up your blog technically for success. Stay away from unique content for a while and focus on popular content, which will gain you success.

A start in the blogging world can be achieved with a minimum investment, and due to this reason, there is a traffic of bloggers all around the globe. Do you want to make your own escape room to superiority? If yes, then think and work smartly. Being smart will be your key to the escape room and will be your magnet to attract success.

And who knows? Maybe one day success will attract you, on the contrary of you attracting success.

A Matter of Plugins

Add two key blogging plugins to find your readers and track stats. Plugins are third-party attachments that add additional functionality to your blogs and it will improve your blog’s

features. But don’t forget to keep it low.

Too much of anything isn’t good, and it will be best for you to keep the use of plugins to a minimum and only use the best ones. The use of too many plugins and unreliable plugins will make your site slow down. And who likes a slow process in today’s time? Nobody.

Create And Improve

Write gripping content to create a blog that your readers love. Your blogs must add value to

their readers’ lives. Adding value is the only way to get someone’s long-time commitment.

Write interesting blog posts, especially if you want people to share them with others. Part of being interesting is telling your story. Every person is exceptional, and your story is an important and original one. Storytelling is the oldest process to which people connect easily.

Your blog needs to be reliable; it needs to feel real if you want people to read it. As in everything, time is an important aspect of blogging too. Blogging consumes a lot of time, and it is up to you what you are going to make out of it. Spend time on your writing to make it more authentic and improve it with each passing day.

Make your own vision because the vision will make you work for what you need. It is necessary to find your voice in blogging. Once a writer finds his voice, his writing starts to develop. Finding your voice will make you more appealing to your readers and will make your writing feel more alive.

Please stick to the basics, keep it simple, and remove anything that doesn’t add value to your blog.

Put a picture of yours, and people like to see the face of the person who’s writing the piece. Haven’t you seen a picture of the writer on the front or back of the book? Why? Because it helps the readers to connect with them and the content. Lastly, live a life worth writing for.

The Last Secret: Promote your blog a lot. When nobody knows you and about your blog, then why will they look out for it. If you do not promote your work, no one will know about it. Maybe your blog is the most beautiful piece out there, but what will be the use if people don’t move their pair of eyes towards it. Reaching to most of the people in the drill, don’t forget that.

Charlotte Lin is a content creator at escaperoom.com. She’s a passionate young woman, mother to an amazing nine-year-old, and an avid reader. Over the years, writing has helped her explore and understand the world as well as her own self. She loves to travel, meet new people, and spend quality time with her daughter. You can find her on LinkedIn.

Successful blog stock image by HAKINMHAN/Shutterstock