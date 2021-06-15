If you think you’re seeing more and more business ads when on social media, you’re right. Currently, 72% of small to medium-sized businesses are using social media to market and promote their brands and operations, and 52% of them post every day. That should come as no surprise, as there are 3.8 billion people currently using social media worldwide. In the United States, about 82% of adults 18-49 are using social media according to a study by Pew Research.

So how does a business use social media to market and promote their business? The keyword is engagement. While many users expect to see business ads when on social media, you can’t simply start promoting using a sales pitch or a “buy now” approach to attract new customers. You have to engage them, with organic content and useful information that is of value. Here’s another statistic that shows how important social media is: 54% of social browsers use social media to research a product.

Another key benefit of engagement is that it helps to build brand value and brand loyalty. By sharing company or product news and posting entertaining and informational videos, customers and potential clients will get to know your brand on a more intimate level. The fact is, businesses understand how powerful social media can be when it comes to marketing: 73% of marketers believe that social media is either “somewhat” or “very” effective when it comes to marketing and promotion.

Get to Know Your Customers

One of the keys to successfully using social media to promote your business is knowing your customer. When you see posts in response to your social media efforts, use Nuwber – an online tool that will help you learn the identity of the person through their phone number or name. That will provide you with an opportunity to have a two-way conversation through email campaigns or other methods, that will show that you’re genuinely interested in them. Use the information to drive potential customers to your website, where they can learn more about your company.

It also helps to create new leads, which helps you raise awareness and generate traffic among new users. Plus, remember to take advantage of what social media offers: sharing on Facebook, and two-way conversations on Twitter. Monitor what people are saying and respond in their language and with their interests in mind. Knowing your customer and talking their language helps build a loyal audience.

Know your target audience, and research keywords that are relevant to that market. Use them in your postings, ads and conversations when responding to their posts. Your goal is to provide a positive experience to potential customers. Here’s why: 71% of consumers who’ve had a positive experience will recommend your product to family and friends. You simply can’t buy that type of word-of-mouth advertising.

Developing An Effective Social Media Strategy

As with every other facet of marketing, you need to create an overall strategy so you can minimize waste and target the right audience. Start with demographics, psychographics and any other pertinent information about the “typical” user or purchaser of your product or service. That will help you build the foundation for your social media campaign. It will also help you choose the right social media platforms.

Spend a good deal of time on developing the overall tone of the social media campaign. How it sounds to your target audience is as important as what it says. Find out what your target audience prefers when it comes to content: do they want quick bites or do they want a full-blown whitepaper that goes into detail. Having this knowledge will enable you to tailor the information they receive in relevant ways.

Finding Your Competition

What topics do your customers want you to discuss? Sure, you know more and more people want to view videos, but you can’t simply put up a video – it has to be on a topic that’s of high importance to your targeted group. Research your competition – what topics are they promoting? What social media platforms are they using? Do a social media competitive analysis so you can learn what your top competitors are doing on social media.

If you’re not sure of who your competition is, use the Google Adwords Keyword Planner to identify the keywords that are most relevant to your brand or product/service. You’ll find out the top keyword searches to help narrow and define your competitors. Then check to see who is searching for those keywords. In addition, you can find out which brands your audience follows, on both Facebook Audience Insights and Twitter Analytics.

Also, gather information on what social media platforms your competition is using. This will help you develop your social media platform strategy. For example, if your competition is using Facebook, you’ll know they’re targeting an older demographic, but if they’re on Instagram, for example, they’re going after a younger audience.

Another tactic to use is Facebook Groups. This will help connect people with similar interests and foster a bond between the group and your company. In addition, don’t overlook YouTube. In fact, 79% of people who use the Internet have their own YouTube account. They get enormous numbers of views every single day – over 2.3 billion users worldwide. And 74% of adults in the U.S. use YouTube.

YouTube is also used to generate leads. They make various tools available to advertisers so they know who is interested in your product or service. You can also create your own YouTube channel, posting marketing and informational videos that are target-specific. You can show how to use your product or provide information that would be of value to viewers.

Using these tactics will help you use social media to promote your business in ways you haven’t done before. They complement traditional marketing efforts, but also bring you new viewers.

Jeniffer Williams is a freelance writer and content marketer. She lives in California with 3 dogs, and devotes most of her free from writing time to them. She enjoys educating herself on new trends and sharing her knowledge with others.

Social media stock image by everything possible/Shutterstock