In today’s crowded digital landscape, it’s important to seek out any possible advantage to help your business get ahead. Though paid advertising is useful in many contexts, it’s also helpful if you can gain exposure through more organic methods. One way to do this is by latching onto trending news topics in various ways. To help you succeed with this approach, here are a few tips for how to use trending news to your advantage as a small business.

Use Trending Hashtags

One of the most common ways for various topics to gain traction is through hashtags. As a large group of people uses the same hashtag, the associated topic begins to gain popularity across different social media networks. When a user clicks on the hashtag, posts by individuals and companies can be easily accessed. If you are able to learn of these trending topics and include them in various social media posts, you will gain free exposure in front of a large audience.

Update Your Website

While there are many different elements that go into successful SEO optimizations, one of the most important is an updated website. As search engines dissect website data, one thing they’re looking for is to see if new information is being added to a website on a regular basis. One way to add new information to your website is to align its content with trending news topics. For example, during the COVID-19 crisis, you can update your site to offer better deals on products available in your webstore to help people stay healthy at home.

Latch Onto Holidays

Though most holidays happen every year, they still become trending news when they roll around. Thus, these multiple dates provide an opportunity to take advantage of trending news in a way that requires almost no preparation. Since you know the dates of holidays far in advance, you can pre-schedule social media posts that talk about these holidays and provide various special offers to your customers. By scheduling in advance, you won’t risk forgetting a certain holiday and letting its potential business boost pass you by.

Stock Up

With easy access to news, trending news topics can have a major influence on people’s behavior. If you can accurately dissect these topics, you can determine which products you need to stock up on to ensure you’re ready when these products are in high demand. This ensures that you don’t run out of trending products, allowing more people to shop at your store, presenting an opportunity for purchases of other products in the process.

Though it’s important to take advantage of trending news topics whenever you can, what’s most important is staying consistent. When building a strong customer base, they want to know that you can be trusted to deliver excellent service at all times, no matter what the latest news story happens to be. If you can do this, you’ll be well ahead of where most other companies are when it comes to customer attraction and retention.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Trending stock photo by chrisdorney/Shutterstock