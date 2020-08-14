If you spend sleepless nights wondering why your digital business isn’t profitable, you may only be a single skill set away from success.

Undoubtedly after building a website or e-commerce platform, you expected your business to flourish. Unfortunately, despite an endless amount of tweaking, your business may yield a trickle of revenue.

Still, things may not be as dismal as you believe. You may just need to do one more thing to get everything to work well–improve your search engine optimization (SEO). Good SEO will noticeably improve your traffic generation and conversions. It will also help you make better decisions based on measurable customer behavior.

You can improve your SEO by changing your strategy to suit current economic buying trends. You can improve it by carefully selecting software tools that serve your target market. And you can improve it by using long-term keyword phrases and blending them seamlessly into your content.

See the Big Picture

You are probably doing some SEO already, but things may not be working because you’re using the wrong strategy. Rather than give up on SEO completely, change your strategy. For instance, the coronavirus has drastically impacted the global economy, and you may still be relying on a strategy that worked well before the pandemic.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 caused the global economy to plunge by $2.7 trillion dollars. While it’s clear how it has affected brick and mortar businesses, it’s less obvious how it has also affected digital businesses. So research how the coronavirus outbreak has affected SEO to see if your strategy is still relevant.

Use Industry-Specific SEO Tools

Success in SEO often comes down to asking the right questions about the software you’re using. If you can’t find good keywords, you may not be using general SEO software and not software designed for your industry. If you are an Amazon Seller, for instance, you will benefit from Amazon product research software.

If you are not sure whether you are using the right software, read software review websites to get a better understanding of the best available software. If you still have doubts about what software to use, ask an SEO consultant for recommendations.

Prefer Longer Tail Keywords

Avoid selecting general keywords.

Let’s suppose, you are selling home security alarms on your website.

You don’t want to limit yourself to using a keyword like “security.” A search will reveal all kinds of irrelevant security-related topics–from secret service agencies to political editorials.

Using “home security” is slightly better, but not by much. It’s still too broad. The best keyword phrases would be long-tail keywords such as “wireless home security system,” “security alarm company,” or “best alarm systems for homes.”

You could fine-tune your keyword phrases even more by adding modifying words like the name of the manufacturer or the name of the security alarm model.

By increasing the length of your keywords, you’ll narrow down the market segment to people who want to buy your product.

Seamlessly Blend Keywords Into Your Content

Don’t distort sentences to include a great keyword phrase–one that has high search volume but low competition–if this keyword phrase does not make grammatical sense. It’s better to modify such a keyword so that its inclusion doesn’t jar the reader.

Also, avoid using irrelevant keywords that have nothing to do with the content. This can ruin the thematic flow of your article.

Finally, shun keyword stuffing. It may have worked many years ago, but it’s no longer a viable strategy.

Search engines are becoming sophisticated at detecting poorly written content that readers don’t find useful. Irritating your readers will not only make them abandon your article, but your rankings will suffer, too.

In conclusion, if you want to be successful at SEO, you must adopt best practices and avoid using outdated techniques.

SEO stock photo by Wright Studio/Shutterstock