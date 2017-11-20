Independent We Stand’s 2017 Indie Award quarterfinalists announced, voting begins

Americans cast nearly 20,000 votes for 249 nominees during the nominations phase of the seventh annual Independent We Stand Independent Small Business of the Year Award, also known as Indie Award. Each year, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, gives people the ability to honor locally-owned businesses whose owners go out of their way to give back to their communities.

This year, not only will a small business be rewarded with $5,000 in cash, but a new prize package valued at $50,000 will provide a marketing makeover and also includes a gift of $1,000 to the winner’s small business group of choice. The release of these quarterfinalists precedes Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, encouraging holiday shoppers to support these businesses instead of nationally franchised and commercial “big box” stores.

Semifinalist voting begins Nov. 20 at IndieBizAward.com and runs through Dec. 10. Independent We Stand announces the winner of the Indie Award on Dec. 13.

The 2017 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

The winner of the 2017 Indie Award will receive a prize package valued at more than $50,000, which includes:

$5,000 grand prize

$1,000 for the winner’s favorite small business group

$1,000 STIHL equipment certificate (STIHL products are sold exclusively through more than 9,000 local, independent servicing dealers in communities nationwide)

12-month subscription and three months of free managed marketing services from SnapRetail (valued at $1,696)

Branding, advertising and public relations makeover from independent advertising agency — The Meridian Group

Three days/two nights retreat and branding workshop in Virginia Beach, Va. (valued at $1,000)

Plaque to display at winner’s business

Public relations and social media recognition

All quarterfinalists will receive a lifelong Premium Membership from Independent We Stand

For more information on “The Indie” or to vote for your favorite small business, visit www.IndieBizAward.com.

About Independent We Stand

Independent We Stand is a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally-owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them. The Independent We Stand movement is sponsored by STIHL Inc. Associate sponsors include PPG Pittsburgh Paints and Do it Best Corp. www.IndependentWeStand.org