Independent We Stand’s 2017 Indie Award quarterfinalists announced, voting begins
Americans cast nearly 20,000 votes for 249 nominees during the nominations phase of the seventh annual Independent We Stand Independent Small Business of the Year Award, also known as Indie Award. Each year, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, gives people the ability to honor locally-owned businesses whose owners go out of their way to give back to their communities.
This year, not only will a small business be rewarded with $5,000 in cash, but a new prize package valued at $50,000 will provide a marketing makeover and also includes a gift of $1,000 to the winner’s small business group of choice. The release of these quarterfinalists precedes Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, encouraging holiday shoppers to support these businesses instead of nationally franchised and commercial “big box” stores.
Semifinalist voting begins Nov. 20 at IndieBizAward.com and runs through Dec. 10. Independent We Stand announces the winner of the Indie Award on Dec. 13.
The 2017 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:
- Abby’s Lane, a baby store in Manassas, Va.
- Afterwords Books, a book store in Edwardsville, Ill.
- Allegory Gallery, a bead, art and jewelry store in Ligonier, Pa.
- Carr Hardware, a hardware store in Pittsfield, Mass.
- Chic Geek Apparel, a clothing store in La Mesa, Calif.
- Cocoa Trail Chocolates, a chocolate shop in Collinsville, Va.
- Collage, a gift shop in York, Pa.
- Cornell’s True Value Hardware, a hardware store in Eastchester, N.Y.
- Cross Eyed Owl Gift Shop, a gift shop in Valatie, N.Y.
- From My Shelf Books & Gifts, a new and used book store and gift shop in Wellsboro, Pa.
- Fuzzy Goat, a yarn shop in Thomasville, Ga.
- Gathering Volumes, a book store in Perrysburg, Ohio
- Grassroots Baby, a baby store in Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Hardware Hank, a hardware store in East Grand Forks, Minn.
- Hideaway Café, a restaurant in Winchester, Va.
- Hungry Hound Beerscuits, LLC., a dog treat maker in Conklin, N.Y.
- Ju-Ju Monkey, a parenting store in Allentown, Pa.
- Let’s Play Books, a book store in Emmaus, Pa.
- Lizzy Boutique Salon, a clothing boutique and hair salon in Navasota, Texas
- Mountain Valley Brewery, a hops farm and micro-brewery in Axton, Va.
- Nalls Produce, a garden center and produce market in Alexandria, Va.
- Petersburg Hardware, a hardware store in Petersburg, Ind.
- Sequoia’s Closet: Little People Boutique, a children’s clothing store in Big Timber, Mont.
- T & M Hardware & Rental, a hardware and equipment rental store in Bellevue, Pa.
- Walkabout Outfitter, an outdoor clothing and supplies retailer in Lexington, Va.
The winner of the 2017 Indie Award will receive a prize package valued at more than $50,000, which includes:
- $5,000 grand prize
- $1,000 for the winner’s favorite small business group
- $1,000 STIHL equipment certificate (STIHL products are sold exclusively through more than 9,000 local, independent servicing dealers in communities nationwide)
- 12-month subscription and three months of free managed marketing services from SnapRetail (valued at $1,696)
- Branding, advertising and public relations makeover from independent advertising agency — The Meridian Group
- Three days/two nights retreat and branding workshop in Virginia Beach, Va. (valued at $1,000)
- Plaque to display at winner’s business
- Public relations and social media recognition
- All quarterfinalists will receive a lifelong Premium Membership from Independent We Stand
For more information on “The Indie” or to vote for your favorite small business, visit www.IndieBizAward.com.
About Independent We Stand
Independent We Stand is a nationwide movement of independent small business owners whose mission is to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally-owned status while educating consumers about the importance and strong economic benefits of supporting them. The Independent We Stand movement is sponsored by STIHL Inc. Associate sponsors include PPG Pittsburgh Paints and Do it Best Corp. www.IndependentWeStand.org