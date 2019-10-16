The invention of the internet has dramatically changed the marketing industry forever. With the power of online marketing, entrepreneurs can transform their small businesses into companies with hundreds of thousands of customers around the world. Read on for four ways small businesses can use the Internet to grow their company.

Grow Your Audience with Social Media

Social media marketing takes advantage of the millions of users on popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and more. By using these various social media platforms to share content and engage with followers, businesses are able to identify and connect with their target audience more effectively than ever before. With the likes of niche hashtags, location tags, sponsored posts, and similar strategies, small businesses are able to expand their reach significantly and attract new followers and customers.

Rank Higher with SEO

With the highest-ranking search results snagging a 34.36% click-through rate, businesses hoping to reach a global audience need to focus their efforts on appearing higher in searches. With the help of international SEO ranking, businesses are able to use targeted keywords to guarantee they receive a top spot in relevant searches. With an effective SEO campaign, small businesses will see that these rankings improve their website referrals. As such, investing in SEO will help businesses convert online users to customers.

Use Online Forums

Many consumers scour the Internet for brands that consider themselves industry leaders. Online forums help connect interested individuals with brands that want to promote their business as a top company in their industry. With the likes of Yahoo Answers, Quora, and similar forums, small businesses are able to connect with potential customers and clients that are already seeking information that is pertinent to their company.

Use Live Streaming to Grow Brand Awareness

Live streaming is another tool brands can use to reach a larger audience online. By “going live” with events and updates, companies are able to draw viewers in. With live streaming, brands are able to interact with their audience in a more authentic way, which will help to establish ties that help transform followers into long-term customers.

Modern marketing uses the power of the internet to connect businesses with new customers all around the world. By taking advantage of social media marketing, SEO services, online forums, and live streaming, companies can take their business to new heights.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Live streaming over internet stock photo by nampix/Shutterstock