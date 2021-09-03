Experts say that the hybrid model is the future of work across the globe. Is that true? With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the mode of working has clearly deviated from the normal. Earlier only a handful of career people, mostly freelancers and the like, chose the work from home option.

2020 saw a new turn of events with all companies forced to come up with ideas to allow their employees to work from home. As this trend continues even today, understanding the concept of hybrid work culture has become important.

What Is Hybrid Work Culture?

The hybrid work culture is a flexible combination wherein employees can choose between work from home or in-office premises, according to their requirements. That means every employee has a choice between in-office work or remote working, depending on their circumstances.

Is there a definite pattern for hybrid work culture? No, each organization structures its own set of rules and regulations to fit the employees on hand, while striving to achieve the set organizational targets.

Variations of the Hybrid Model

Even though there isn’t a precise definition of the norms of hybrid work culture, studies have revealed that there are three main variations to this model of working.

⮚ Work from Home Based, In-office optional

This model encourages employees spread across the globe to adapt to the remote work culture. It doesn’t mean that the offices are closed to them. They do have their office spaces and can go there when called upon. They have their team-building exercises, monthly meetings and occasional get-togethers at the office.

⮚ Occasional In-office

The Occasional In-office model calls for employees to work from the office premises on certain days of every week. While some employees will be called into work for two days, others may have to log in at the office every Monday and likewise. This model mainly works for offices where the employees are situated locally.

⮚ In office based-remote working optional

As the name suggests, the main mode of work is at the office. Remote working is allowed only when essential. This model is what most offices followed before the pandemic.

Pros and Cons Of Hybrid Work Culture

While hybrid work culture has brought a great deal of convenience, are there any hidden disadvantages? Let’s look at the advantages as well as disadvantages of hybrid working.

Pros

The best part of the hybrid work culture is the flexibility employees enjoy. They have the option to choose their working hours and this enhances their productivity. As they can choose to work from home or come to the office, they get on-site as well as off-site accessibility. Also, this prevents a feeling of isolation or panic when confined to a lonely workplace at home.

And how is hybrid culture good for companies? The top management can save on facility costs with better effective usage of office space. They can also hire a broader team with talents from anywhere in the world.

In a Birds View

Great flexible work schedules

Access to the office and remote working

Effective utilization of office space

Possible to hire various talents spread anywhere

Saves on commutation time and costs

Enhanced employee safety

Happier employees with great work-life balance

Cons

The biggest drawback of hybrid work culture is a lack of uniformity in communication. Real-time communication is hard to coordinate across widespread time zones. The top management often experiences a lack of control over employees working at different time zones.

Network connectivity issues rank second in cons of hybrid culture. If a meeting is going on, while employees at the office will have an adequate backup, others who are at remote locations may face serious network issues. This disrupts the entire team meeting and hinders important discussions.

At a Single Glance

Lack of face-to-face communication

Internet connectivity issues

Difficulty in grasping technological advancements

A feeling of alienation and isolation among employees

Lesser control over employees spread across varied locations

Winding Up

Considering all the facts, one visible certainty is that Hybrid working is a reality to stay for many years to come. For the time being, companies are still understanding the concept and working things out. Hybrid workspaces will continue to evolve and very soon the entire business industry will embrace this concept wholeheartedly.

The economy of global trade will stabilize and industries will be better prepared to face any kind of calamity with the hybrid work culture in practice. Let’s wait and see the wonderful transformation of the business world into a digital adept force ready to face anything that comes its way.

Arvind Patil is the Country Manager at Selectra India, a telecom comparison and subscription provider to manage and save bills. He enjoys helping and advancing online businesses with creative strategies that connect brands with their target audience. When he is not busy analyzing digital trends, he prefers traveling.

Hybrid working stock photo by WD Stock Photos/Shutterstock