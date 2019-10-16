If you’re thinking about starting a business, are in the early startup stages, or are already up and running Yahoo Small Business just made the process easier for you. Today, Yahoo introduced Business Maker, a new platform to help guide small business owners through business creation and expansion.

Business Maker recommends specific steps and solutions based on where your business is in its lifecycle. There’s information about and solutions for developing a business plan, forming a legal business entity, building an online presence and collecting payments—and you can do it all from one platform.

I got a preview of Business Maker a few weeks ago from Kush Shrivastava, the managing director of Yahoo Small Business. I noted then it seemed like a gamechanger for small business owners.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Business Maker

We all know starting (and growing) a business is not easy—Shrivastava says it can be “daunting”. Business Maker was created, Shrivastava says, to “empower” entrepreneurs “with a guided ‘one-stop shop’ for establishing, managing and growing their businesses.”

Business Maker, Shrivastava says, has teamed with “industry-leading partners [to provide] the ultimate end-to-end experience, helping customers at every stage of their journey—learning, buying, implementing, using, paying, and supporting—with an experience that’s easy and intuitive.” At launch, partners include: LegalInc, PayPal, Symantec, Tucows Domains, Yahoo Small Business, and Yext.

The Business Maker platform enables seamless data exchange across all applications. And it’s built on a mobile-first platform, powered by a modern architecture. Shrivastava says that means “continual uptime and continuous upgrades, without customers having to update services manually. This ensures the platform is available when and where it’s needed, giving customers peace of mind.”

Streamlining the Customer Experience

One of the features that makes Business Maker so efficient and helpful is the “unified dashboard with Single Sign-on (SSO) and a single view of all products integrated into the platform,” which streamlines the customer experience. Even if you’re not digitally-savvy, the platform offers guided tracks, a to-do list, and resources which simplify usability.

Introducing Yahoo Small Business’s Retail Solution

As part of the launch of Business Maker, Yahoo Small Business introduced a physical point-of-sale system (POS) for brick-and-mortar businesses. This system is designed to “help storeowners automatically track sales and inventory from a searchable, user-friendly app.”

The Yahoo Small Business Mobile Point of Sale system combines a backoffice where owners can control inventory, sales, and returns, and a payment processing function using PayPal Here card readers for in-person purchases.

There’s a lot of flexibility in Business Maker. And you can get started with a free trial.