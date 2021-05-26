Are you ready to bring your business to new levels of success? Do you want to outshine your competitors more than ever before? There are many avenues you can take to achieve this, from revamping your public relations strategy to spending more on digital advertising, to launching a whole new product or service. However, there is one surefire strategy for maximizing a business’s potential that is often overlooked: mastering a foreign language.

There are so many benefits, both business and personal, that you can gain just from learning a new language. Here are a few ways that becoming fluent in another language will help you and your business succeed.

Reach a Whole New Market of Consumers

Are you looking to expand your business on a global scale and offer your goods or services to consumers in another country? Learning the language and culture of this nation will be key for a successful international expansion. If you market a line of products, you will be able to better negotiate contracts with owners of local stores. If your business offers a service, you can hire and train people in the new country to become representatives who can offer the service to local citizens.

Learning the country’s language and culture will also help you network better with local industry professionals and know which marketing strategies will resonate the best with the nation’s consumers. To get started on your journey of learning the new country’s language and culture, enlist the help of one of the many online tutors who are available 24/7 and adaptable to your schedule.

Learning a New Language Will Bring Financial Freedom Post-Coronavirus

It may be counter-intuitive during the COVID-19 crisis, but people will have financial freedom once they start traveling again. Many of us have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic, and companies have seen productivity and work satisfaction (assuming employees’ kids are not home) go up during this time. This means the work-from-home policy may continue for many of us. However, rather than just stay in the same place and work from home, you can peddle this into a 400%+ increase in your spending power if you learn a new language and are willing to be adventurous.

How? The answer is easy: just relocate to a country where the cost of living is a fraction of where you live now. If you reside in a major city in the US and are willing to move to Mexico or Latin America, your money would be worth 400% more overnight. This increase in your spending power can allow you to further invest in services that will help your business. Also, instead of running your company in an expensive city, you could manage operations between surf sessions in Brazil. Instead of spending $50.00 US for your lunch, you could enjoy a full meal of tasty tacos in Mexico for about $5.00 US. To make these moves, feel safer, and really make the most of your experience living in another country, learning the language and culture is key.

Maximize Your Potential as an Entrepreneur

As business owners, we are always looking for ways to improve our abilities. If you want to experience the most personal development and growth, it is vital to continually challenge and educate yourself. Therefore, mastering a new language can be crucial in helping you become the best entrepreneur you can be. Here is how:

It Physically Changes Your Brain for the Better

Our brain has the ability to constantly change due to environmental impacts, thoughts, emotions, or brain exercise through learning. Moreover, learning a new language greatly affects brain plasticity; it changes the brain by building many new neural pathways and connections that form white and gray brain matter. The changes in the brain that learning a new language brings have been studied for years. It has been confirmed that by becoming fluent in one or more new languages, the brain develops seriously enhanced cognitive abilities, multitasking abilities, and improved memory. All of these improvements can help you become a more successful business owner.

It Will Give You a Morale Boost During Difficult Times

There’s no doubt that running a business can sometimes be very stressful, such as when problems with inventory or manufacturing arise. That said, if you are ever feeling depressed or defeated, it’s essential to participate in activities that will give you a much-needed positivity boost. Bolstering your morale can help you stay motivated and uplifted while you’re managing the day-to-day operations of your company. If you have been feeling sad or hopeless, mastering a new language is a logical, holistic, and natural approach to easing symptoms of depression.

Prolonged periods of stress and worries decrease the levels of dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins, which ultimately results in negative emotions that induce and amplify symptoms of depression. However, achieving something so great as becoming fluent in a foreign language will make you feel happy and satisfied with the accomplishment. These feelings of self-appreciation and content will help make you happier and physically impact your mental state. Through learning a new language, you are also opening a door to meeting new people and widening your horizons, which can help spark new ideas for your business.

To Wrap It All Up

As company founders, we are always on the lookout for ways to improve our startups. Becoming fluent in a new language can be the ultimate solution for helping you on your journey to achieving greater business success. Learning a new language will help you reach a whole new market of consumers and experience more financial freedom post-coronavirus. It will also help you grow as a person and become the best business owner you can be. Embark on your journey of learning a new language today by connecting with one of the many skilled language tutors who are available online.

Ray Blakney is the CEO and co-founder of Live Lingua, a renowned online language learning platform. Live Lingua offers a unique and immersive approach to mastering a new language, as it pairs users who want to learn Spanish, French, German, Chinese, and more with their own hand-picked, certified, native-speaking tutor for online teaching sessions. An award-winning, Filipino-American entrepreneur, speaker, and podcaster, Ray builds and helps others build 6- and 7-figure businesses on a bootstrap budget using SEO. www.livelingua.com

Learn a new language stock photo by garagestock/Shutterstock