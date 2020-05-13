Why spend days working on a specific task while you can contract an expert and have it done in a matter of hours? Advances in communication and collaboration technology put the entire global workforce at your fingertips. Now you can tap into a pool of skilled virtual assistants from across the world.

Virtual assistants are proving to be an asset to overworked entrepreneurs looking to cut back their hours.

This skilled workforce of location-independent contractors lets you take time off your business without compromising on quality or service delivery.

Here are some of the tasks you can outsource to a virtual assistant.

1. Content Writing

Content marketing is an excellent way to build brand presence, bolster audience engagement, and increase your sales. Superior content addresses customer concerns, improves conversion, and builds trust with your target audience.

That said, generating superior content consistently is a tedious affair. You must create a content calendar, conduct the research, and interview thought leaders before you can get to the writing stage.

Outsourcing your content needs to a skilled remote worker frees up your time while increasing the quality of the material. The internet grants you access to a pool of experienced writers who also double up as subject matter experts.

Such writers churn out exceptional content that informs, entertains, and educates your readers, which keeps them hooked. Superior content grows brand following, builds site authority, and boosts your conversion rates.

2. Search Engine Optimization

Google uses up to 200 signals when ranking a website in the search results. That makes it difficult to game the search engines when looking to improve your online visibility.

Only sites that put concerted efforts into search engine optimization achieve the coveted top position on the SERPs. That calls for a myriad of paid tools, exceptional SEO skills, and an incredible amount of time.

Not to mention that you must target the right keywords to ensure a high ROI on your SEO campaigns.

Rather than try to wing it, you can hire a VA with refined SEO skills to undertake this delicate but rewarding task. Such an individual will optimize your online presence quickly and get you a high ROI.

Remember, if your business isn’t on the first page of Google results, you might as well be dead to the world. If you want to hide information, put it on the second page of Google. This is a highly accurate running joke in the SEO circles.

3. Bookkeeping and Accounting

A well-crafted balance sheet that proudly proclaims that you’re turning a profit is a sight for sore eyes. However, the amount of effort that goes into its preparation is ginormous, not to mention mind-numbing.

You’d have to spend tens of hours pouring over transactions, processing receipts, and invoices, tracking income and expenditure, and more.

Hiring a bookkeeping VA or accountant keeps these mundane but critical tasks from sucking up your precious time. A trustworthy remote assistant looks after your books and ensures that you never run into financial headwinds.

A skilled accountant can offer invaluable advice about business financing to keep you from making terrible financial decisions.

They will also ensure that you never relegate the financial aspect of your business to the backburners. Or incur the wrath of the IRS.

4. Social Media Marketing

With more than 3 billion users every month, social platforms have cemented their position as marketing powerhouses. They are invaluable in growing brand awareness, forging connections with customers, and generating business leads.

Unfortunately, there’s more to a successful social media marketing campaign than an occasional post or a meme on your timeline. You must craft a solid strategy that ticks all the right boxes.

You need to isolate your target audience, identify their preferred platform as well as the type of content they enjoy. Then you can go ahead and create the content.

The content could range from memes, videos, infographics, tweets, or articles – all of which require a considerable amount of time to create.

Outsourcing to a capable social media manager guarantees exceptional results without gobbling up all of your precious time. Such employees let you launch highly successful social media campaigns that make your brand and products stand out.

They can also help you turn your social handles into effective customer support avenues, which is vital to growing the all-important customer satisfaction.

5. There You Have It

You don’t need to spend your every waking moment at the office to grow your business. You can tap into the growing virtual assistants market and have an army of talented personnel working for you.

Your own VA will free up your time to let you spend more time with your loved ones.

Katrina McKinnon, founder of Small Revolution, with over 20 years of experience in building and operating high performing businesses. On Small Revolution, she teaches eCommerce and online job skills. She aims to help graduates get an online job and flexible work opportunities.

