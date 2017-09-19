Don't Miss

4 Ways Having a Physical Presence Can Benefit Your Virtual Company

Date posted: September 19, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Sales & Marketing

By Roy Rasmussen

In today’s mobile economy, many businesses are embracing a virtual business model. The number of U.S. companies that operate using an entirely or almost-entirely remote staff grew from 26 in 2014 to 125 in 2016, according to FlexJobs. A third of global business leaders expect at least half of their workforce to be remote by 2020, according to a survey taken at the Global Leadership Summit. While maintaining a remote workforce has many advantages, there are also some benefits to maintaining a physical office location, even if you use a virtual business model. Here are four ways having a physical location can help you even if you run a virtual business.

Professional Branding

In a Cnet article, Transworld Data president Mary Shacklett relates the story of how her firm was helping a credit union client choose a website designer. Transworld’s evaluation revealed that a local freelancer who worked from home did the highest-quality work, but the credit union chose to go with a more expensive option due to a perception that a home-based worker might not be in business in a year. As this illustrates, maintaining a physical office can boost customers’ perception that you are a professional, reputable firm.

Even if renting a traditional office is beyond your budget, you can still give your business a physical presence by renting space through a virtual office service or an office business center that provides executive suite services. These types of arrangements provide you with a physical mailing address along with additional services such as phone answering.

Meeting Space

Some virtual office and executive suite services also give you the option of renting meeting space on an as-needed basis, which is another benefit of having a physical location. Having physical meeting space leaves a better impression on clients you need to see for sales presentations, client consultations, or other reasons. You can also use your meeting space as background for filming videos, which will create a better impression of your company for online audiences.

Local Marketing Opportunities

Another advantage of having a physical location is that it enables you to make better use of local marketing tactics. For example, one recent trend in local marketing is beacon marketing, which enables stores to send personalized offers to nearby customers who have downloaded their app. Beacon marketing has proven so effective that one third of the top 50 American retailers rolled out beacon marketing programs last year, according to GeoMarketing.com. Using beacons can enhance your ability to reach specific demographic groups, such as Millennial mothers, a target market where 40 percent of customers can be reached by beacon. Beacon marketing can boost sales by as much as 24 percent, according to an inMarket report. In addition to beacon marketing, other local marketing tactics that can be supported by a physical location include local SEO, geotargeting and networking.

Webrooming Sales

A local presence can also make it easier for you to attract “webrooming” shoppers who compare prices online and then buy locally. Many shoppers prefer webrooming in order to see and touch products for themselves as well as to avoid shipping delays. An estimated 85 percent of shoppers webroomed last holiday season, a number rising to 95 percent among Millennials, indicating why webroomers are an important target market. Having a physical location can allow you to market more effectively to webroom shoppers.

If you maintain physical inventory, it’s a good idea to install security cameras. You can find the best outdoor security camera selection from Lorex, which specializes in cutting-edge high-tech cameras with capabilities such as 4K resolution and the ability to capture details even in low-light conditions. In addition to providing the best outdoor camera options, Lorex also provides indoor cameras you can use for in-store analytics to track buyer behavior and optimize your marketing.

Roy Rasmussen, coauthor of Publishing for Publicity, is a freelance writer who helps select clients write quality content to reach business and technology audiences. His clients have included Fortune 500 companies and bestselling authors. His most recent projects include books on cloud computing, small business management, sales, business coaching, social media marketing, and career planning.

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

policy
by
Things to Consider Before Implementing a BYOD Policy
by
Augmented Reality is Changing How Consumers Shop Online
business
by
Small Business Profits Increasing, How Many Holiday Marketing Emails Should You Send?, Every Business Should Offer a “Free Breakfast” and Other Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Why Businesses Fail »


18 Reasons Why Businesses Fail
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Trends: small business ideas »

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »