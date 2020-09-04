In today’s day and age, video content reigns supreme. Not only is video easy to consume, but it’s also accessible to viewers of all abilities. When you create video content for your business, you’re able to reach a targeted audience in a format appealing to them. And ultimately, you can generate more leads and drive more conversions.

You might already understand the importance of video and where it fits into your marketing plan, but you might be hung up on the best way to create compelling content during these unprecedented times.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way content is made — but that doesn’t mean businesses have ceased production altogether! Here are some of the best tips and tricks for producing content remotely — and safely — within the constraints of social distancing.

Repurpose old footage. If you have high-quality footage from a previous video campaign, it can be used again to create new content. As long as the footage you have is generic and isn’t specific to a particular product or customer base, you can repurpose old video footage and produce something fresh. Sometimes, all it takes is different music or text overlay to completely change what an ad communicates to a potential customer.

Gather as much as you can, then lean into editing. During these unusual times, editing is your best friend. Whether you gather footage with one camera operator or multiple camera operators in different locations, you can still create compelling footage. With the right editing tools, you can create a video that is engaging while still being resourceful.

Film nothing and opt for animation instead. Are you worried about finding a cast and crew willing to work during the pandemic? Animation can be a lifesaver! With animated content, you have excellent storytelling ability without the limits imposed by the coronavirus. With the right imagery and text, you can relay what your company offers in a simple, effective, and safe way. Plus, animated explainer videos are often more cost-efficient and have a faster turnaround time. These types of videos are especially useful in industries where a particular product or service might be difficult to understand without a detailed explanation.

Capture video on virtual platforms and webcam kits. Thanks to online video platforms like Zoom and portable web camera kits, many companies are able to maintain a business-as-usual attitude throughout the pandemic. What’s more, the premium versions of these services and portable webcam technology allow you to record video and audio. So, even if you don’t have the equipment necessary to film new content, you can still do so with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Film with safety in mind. Many companies have resumed their in-person filming operations, which means that cast and crew safety is a top priority. Public health guidelines are different based on the area you choose to film in, so make sure you’re up to date on your state’s policies. You should also keep your cast and crew to a minimum to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One way you can do that is by hiring people with multiple talents. For instance, your director might also have the skill-set to edit and run sound while filming.

Enlist the help of a COVID-19 coordinator. Because of the pandemic, the film industry has had to adjust the way new content gets created. You can now hire a COVID-19 coordinator to be on your set and ensure everyone is following all of the safety protocols put forth by the CDC. If you’re worried about maintaining the safety for all of your crew and cast members, a COVID-19 coordinator can help you and your team feel at ease throughout the project.

Hire a video production company. If you need quality footage that relays your message to an audience with ease, invest in a video production company to gather the footage for you. By offboarding this task to an outside company, you’re able to focus your energy elsewhere and achieve more in less time.

Don’t let the coronavirus impede on your business operation. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can create video content that is every bit as engaging in a safe manner.

Patrick Rafferty is the owner of RaffertyWeiss Media with over 20 years of experience as a producer and director of TV spots, corporate image films, and marketing videos. Twitter: @RaffertyWeiss; LinkedIn: RaffertyWeiss Media; www.raffertyweiss.com/

Video stock photo by Arkadiy Chumakov/Shutterstock