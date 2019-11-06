Uber Eats, Zomato, DoorDash. These on-demand food delivery apps can bring customers everything from a Big Mac to authentic Japanese food in just a few taps on the screen. As per the data, the revenue for online food delivery is $22,073m in 2019. With an annual growth rate of 6.5%, it is said to rise up to a market volume of $28,398m by 2023.

That being said, food delivery app development is definitely on the rise. With apps like Just Eat and Zomato taking over the major market share, there are many food delivery app features to engage your target audience. Not only that, there has been a significant technological development in the food delivery app development field. Companies have been coming up with newer ways to offer better customer service or to promote their food ordering app.

Here is a list of some of the more important technologies being implemented with current food delivery apps. Some of these are still undergoing tests and will be launched worldwide only after getting 100% approval. However, all of them are either being implemented or will be soon. Hence, here are the top 5 technologies that will affect the food delivery apps market in the near future. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

5 Game-Changing Technologies For Food Delivery Apps

#1 Big data:

Most of the food delivery applications are using technological advancement to skyrocket their growth across the world. It helps them get a better idea about customer behavior and preferences and create a richer user experience. Primarily, all these food delivery giants like Zomato and Uber Eats are using artificial intelligence for this.

Especially, the use of big data can be seen clearly at play. Many food ordering apps use big data to ensure that riders, customers, and restaurants have a great experience when using their platform. Data is used by the food delivery app developers to understand the trends and make better data-powered decisions.

Other than this, they also use the data to ensure that they are working with the most relevant and updated data. They take care of real-time operational monitoring using big data and analytics. This helps them keep a track of the drivers, customers, orders and everything in between in real-time. It results in smoother deliveries and efficient functioning.

#2 New ways of deliveries:

Major food delivery and ordering apps have been experimenting with different ways of transporting food packages to the customers. Domino’s, Zomato and Uber Eats have experimented with drones to help reduce the delivery time by half. Awaiting government approval and regulations, food delivery by drones is closer to reality than we think.

Apart from drones, food delivery by robots is also being tested in several places like San Francisco, and university campuses in other places. And the best part about these tiny robots is that they don’t look like a sci-fi novel’s menacing robot, but are very cute! The robots will change the way food delivery apps are developed because they are anti-theft. To avoid robbers from stealing the robots or the food from the robots, they will have a special feature that will let the customers unlock it only from the food delivery app.

#3 New Ways to order:

Nowadays most people have so many devices and smart gadgets on hand that they can perform a juggling show using them. With new technological developments and the advent of smartwatches, smart TVs, smart speakers, and other such devices, it makes sense to order using them. For this, various food delivery apps and franchises like McDonald’s have been launching apps, especially for these devices. Users are able to order via a number of different devices such as their smartwatches, smart TVs and home speakers such as Amazon’s Echo, Google Home, and Apple’s HomePod. These can revolutionize the way that we order food from these on-demand food delivery apps.

#4 Cryptocurrency:

With the rise in blockchain technology, there is a new kind of payment method that on-demand delivery apps can cater to cryptocurrency. Customers across the world can place orders online or for takeaways using cryptocurrency. By accepting payments via cryptocurrencies, on-demand food delivery companies can prevent frauds and enhance the customer experience.

#5 Catering to millennials:

Be it avocado toasts or coffee with their faces on it, if there is one thing that millennials love, it is food. With studies showing a steady rise in the spending habits of millennials on food and takeaways, it is obvious that the majority of the market for food delivery apps is generation Y. This group is known for being the highest spenders on prepared food and grocery deliveries. So by catering to the demands of this generation and by spending efforts to offer services that they want, on-demand food and grocery delivery apps can do well for themselves.

#6 Cloud kitchen:

Are you imagining a kitchen in the clouds? Or a cloud that looks like a kitchen? You couldn’t be more wrong this time. Cloud kitchens are basically restaurants that don’t exist at all. You must be wondering, so how will we get food from such places? It’s simple.

The thing about cloud kitchens is that there doesn’t have to be a physical restaurant of the same name but a kitchen and chefs who serve that food. For example, if there is a restaurant called “Rick’s Pizzeria” which sells pizzas and pasta, then it is a normal restaurant. Here’s the twist: now the owner will register another restaurant on the app named “The Little Cafe”. The name of the restaurant will remain Rick’s Pizzeria and they won’t change their menu. However, they will register 2 accounts on online food delivery apps. One will be Rick’s Pizzeria and the other will be The Little Cafe. They will get and accept orders for both the places via their online food delivery partner app. The same kitchen will be used, the same chefs will cook the food and the delivery partners will come to pick up the food from the same place. But it’s only the kitchen that is running here so it will be a cloud kitchen.

This is a very useful trend for food delivery and ordering apps because they use these cloud kitchens to create their own cloud restaurants and earn more profits. They save up the costs spent on renting a restaurant and other charges too.

New Features Are On The Way:

With constant advancement, there are many new features and functionalities to look forward to this year and in 2020. With better features, there are chances that the revenue might cross the projected data and leap ahead. Let’s see how things unfold in the coming future for the food delivery app development sector.

Pradeep Makhija is a Digital Marketing Executive at Space-O Technologies, a mobile app development company. He likes to share his knowledge and experience with people around by writing articles related to mobile apps and the healthcare industry. In his spare time, Pradeep likes to explore and read more about the trends and needs of a mobile app in different sectors.

