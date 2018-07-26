If you have a company that uses remote workers, then you are at an advantage with much of your competition. However, just because you’re spending less on office space does not mean you don’t need to use the right management tools to get the edge. Use the following tips to make sure that remote office arrangements are an investment, not a mistake, for your company.

By Eileen O’Shanassy

Leverage the App Marketplace

There are so many apps to manage employees today, and thankfully so. Keeping in touch with employees from abroad is difficult and time consuming without them. Make sure you have a way to have video chats, phone calls, text messaging, instant chats, and group rooms to manage employees and projects at all times and prevent miscommunication.

Set Clear Goals

Clear goals are the way to move quickly in your market. They allow you to make better decisions as to which product or service to implement. They also keep your team on track. With a clear focus like that, they’ll be less likely to wander off into activities that contribute to the bottom line.

Have a Culture That Promotes Positivity and Performance

The culture you establish around your company is essential. Employees are attracted to a culture they can resonate with . Make sure you do not tolerate negative people in your organization. Also, make sure that performance metrics are the primary focus of your company. Measuring results and numbers is better than merely looking at timesheets.

Mission

You can have high pay, great perks (working from home, for instance), and a number of other benefits for working at your company. However, if you don’t have a mission, then the rest is not as effective. Employees are people too. They want to feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves. If you can sell them on the company mission, then they will always bring their A game. This is true whether you want to solve world peace, hunger in other nations, or improve peoples’ lives as much as possible by professionally delivering your products and services.

When it comes to getting the most out of your remote workers and cultivating a great digital office, you need to use the best tactics . Otherwise, you could end up having employees that slack off or don’t feel motivated. Some might even jump ship if the culture isn’t right. So make sure that your business succeeds well into the future by implementing the strategies above.