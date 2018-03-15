Get More Out of March Expo With the Alibaba.com Mobile App

By Rieva Lesonsky

Do you rely on your smartphone as much as I do? When smartphones first started taking off for business use, I was an early (and eager) adopter. At one point, I had three different smartphones, each with a different purpose and phone number. As smartphones have gotten smarter and smarter, I’ve consolidated down to one—but I’m more dependent than ever on my mobile devices (smartphone and tablet) to run my business.

Apparently, I’m not alone. In a study by global tech protection company Asurion, 31% of American smartphone owners say they feel anxious whenever they’re separated from their phones. On average, respondents check their phones every 12 minutes, or 80 times a day. One-third say they would struggle to organize their lives without their smartphones, while 41% say they would be lost (literally) without the smartphone’s GPS function. ComScore’s 2017 Cross Platform Future in Focus report found the average American adult spends nearly 3 hours a day on their smartphone. (Does that figure seem low to you, too?)

Use your smartphone to be more productive

Here are just a few of the ways I use my smartphone for business on a daily basis.

Checking and updating my business’s social media accounts (I’m a Twitter junkie)

Responding to customer emails

Texting my business partners with urgent messages

Staying up-to-date on news and business trends

Accessing business documents in the cloud

Holding conference calls

Planning travel and getting airline and hotel updates while on the road

Setting up reminders and alerts so I don’t miss deadlines or appointments

Banking online

Getting work done while waiting in line, waiting at the airport or for waiting a meeting to start

