By Brooke Chaplan

While you may be responsible for your company’s marketing campaigns, you also are a consumer yourself. Because of this, you may have first-hand experience with marketing campaigns that have been bothersome and even annoying to you in the past. When a marketing campaign is annoying, consumers may tune the message out. Some consumers may even develop a negative image of the brand as a result. With this in mind, how you can develop a marketing campaign that is not annoying to your consumers? Follow these helpful tips to generate great rather than detrimental results.

Hire a Marketing Consultant

Unless you have a dedicated marketing team in-house, it makes sense to hire an experienced and skilled marketing consultant. In most areas, it isn’t too difficult to find a company that offers paper and/or email marketing for business clients. The alternative may be for you or others on your team who do not have a solid marketing background to attempt to produce incredible results through your own efforts. This may require you to deal with guesswork, poor analysis of the results, unnecessary expenses and more. In addition, in your effort to refine your own results, you may alienate your customers in different ways.

Focus on Timing

An element of any marketing campaign that can be annoying relates to timing. When consumers are repeatedly bombarded with your social media ads, your TV commercials or other marketing efforts, they can quickly become irritated. The best marketing campaign is one that delivers a message in a timely manner for the most effective results without being annoying. For example, a pizza company may want ads to appear around the lunch and dinner hours. It is not necessary for this company to advertise heavily during other times of the day.

Consider Your Delivery Platforms

You also need to think about delivery platforms. Email marketing is a way to directly reach your consumers, but consumers do not want to view multiple messages from your company at the same time or to receive seemingly pointless messages that do not benefit them in some way. If you need help putting together this kind of marketing campaign, tech marketing companies can help and are easy to find in most areas. Pay attention to how direct your marketing messages are. In addition, you may combine multiple platforms, but do so in a way that is not obtrusive or overly frequent.

When you are reaching out to your consumers or potential leads, you need to garner attention and get your message heard. However, you do not want to bombard your consumers or leads with annoying messages. This can be damaging rather than beneficial. As you prepare upcoming marketing campaigns, implement these tips to create the most effective campaign possible.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most her time hiking, biking and gardening.