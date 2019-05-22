As content marketing is emerging to be the most important marketing strategy, it is necessary to have an insightful blog that helps you in driving traffic.

By Rajat Chauhan

Your target audience should be able to come across your products or services through search engines and other marketing channels. To make sure that you get these prospects more interested in your offerings, you ought to provide them valuable information that is relevant and useful for them. Unless you do so, it would be difficult to make it a lead magnet and garner leads from your blog.

Studies support that small to mid-sized businesses that have a blog show 126% more lead growth than their counterparts.

Let’s take a look at the top tips that can help you convert your blog into a lead magnet.

1. Have an attractive title for the blog

Your blog title should be SEO-friendly with impactful keywords that match your business. It should reflect credibility and instill a sense of trust in the readers. Since every online business gets established first through searches made on the search engines, work on creating engaging content that gets found on the Internet and read. It is a good idea to have a gated content (downloadable whitepaper or ebook) on the blog posts that are most visited on your site.

2. Place the right element at the right place

Whether it is the images or the CTA, you should place these elements at the right place in the blog. Your readers are probably just skimming and scanning through your content. Therefore, it is important to get the most important element of your blog noticed. If it is an illustrative image or CTA, it should be designed in such a way that it grabs the user’s attention. Also, make sure your CTA is easily tappable for mobile users.

3. Utilize social sharing plugins

Allow your target audience to interact with you on platforms other than the website blog. This is a win-win situation for you as well as the prospect. You will be able to build your social media presence and your prospects will get additional information about your brand besides getting assistance from your executives.

4. Allow the users to comment on your blog

Disqus is a great tool to enable comments on your blog. This will help you build a rapport with the readers and ultimately generate more leads through the blog. Make sure you have a captcha for the commenting tool so that you do not attract spammers in your comments.

5. Use opt-in forms on the blog

In case you have an insightful resource to share with all your prospects, you can have an opt-in form to attract more leads.

Here’s an example by Jeff Bullas.

You can also have an exit intent pop-up on your blog, that shows up when the user is about to leave the page.

6. Optimize every web page for loading speed

It is important to have a fast loading blog if you want to convert more prospects into leads. Not every user will be having a fast Internet connection. Therefore, you should make sure that the blog has lightweight visual elements. Always test your blog on every device and browser so that there are no rendering issues. We strongly recommend you have a responsive design and Accelerated Mobile Pages with HTTPS activated on the blog as well as the website as a whole.

Over to you…

Is your blog effectively converting the visitors into leads? We would love to hear from you.

If not, these tips are sure to come to your rescue. Follow these simple-to-execute tips and see your leads soar.

Happy Conversion!

Rajat Chauhan is a head of Digital Marketing at Techtic Solutions, Inc., a full stack marketer with a deadly focus on better writing and disciplined creativity while implementing growth strategies for organizational goals. @contentics

Lead magnet stock photo by microstock3D/Shutterstock