Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Optimize your website for voice search
Accountants
- An accountant’s role in business formation
Marketing
- Online marketing trends small businesses should know
Money
- Do you have the cash flow you need?
Retail
- 7 hacks to get your store ready for the summer
Sales
- Lead gen for lawyers. How to create custom landing pages
Tech
- Cloud 101—what every small business owner needs to know about the cloud
Trends
- Beauty goes multi-cultural leading to lots of opportunities
Women
- The financial state of women-owned businesses
Cafe owner stock photo by Odua Images/Shutterstock