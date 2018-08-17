Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 9 places small biz owners can get help & advice
- Is sleep deprivation hurting your small business?
- Digitizing documents can give you a competitive edge
- State of small business. My conversation with the head of the SBA
Marketing
- 7 best email marketing ideas to boost customer loyalty
- How to write a marketing plan for your small business
- 43 things you can do to boost your marketing
- How to hire a ghostwriter
Money
Retail
- 3 simple ways your local business can compete with online sellers
Startup
- 8 small businesses you can start to help seniors and boomers
- How to start a food truck business (yes, they’re STILL hot)
- Best states to start a small business
Trends
- Millennials LOVE plants. Take advantage of the trend
Start stock photo by REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock