Is your content mobile-friendly? Here’s why it should be. Mobile viewing is spreading like wildfire. Google is prioritizing mobile content above everything else these days. If you wish to maintain brand credibility and online visibility, then you must optimize your content for a mobile audience. To make this happen, you must follow certain mobile-friendly content marketing techniques to be able to engage as many people as possible with your brand. Moreover, you also must publish website content optimized for your target audience and subsequently track your analytics data to see what works and what does not.

Given below are the most mobile friendly content writing strategies to follow in 2020 to optimize your content for a mobile audience:

Maintain a Responsive Website: A website becomes responsive when it contains design elements that adjust according to the device being used by people. This ensures that they get the best browsing experience possible. If yours is a WordPress site, then all you must do is install the right theme. If you still happen to struggle, then install Google’s guidelines for responsive design.

Optimize Site Speed: 53% of all mobile sites that take more than 3 seconds to load generally get abandoned. Conversions are said to fall by 12% for every one second delay in load time. Websites are judged on the basis of their page speed as far as mobile searches go. Hence, your pages must be optimized for speed. Google’s mobile speed test is best to discover page speed issues and for other optimization suggestions as well.

Implement Accelerated Mobile Pages: Business owners must optimize for AMP. The AMP Project, in collaboration with Google, is an open source project intended to improve user experiences by ensuring that websites load faster. Optimizing for Amp helps improve ranking and to make it happen, it is suggested that Google’s guidelines be visited and the validity of the AMP pages be tested for. AMP for WordPress plugins can be installed using WordPress.

Having a Sitemap Helps: Sites with sitemaps are generally crawled properly by Google. Paid sitemaps can be created through the WordPress plugin Yoast SEO. XML sitemaps can be used to create a sitemap for your site without any charges.

Titles and Descriptions should be optimized: They both appear in search results and are the key to better click-through rates. As a site promoter, you must be conscious of inserting the most important keywords at the beginning of titles and descriptions considering the smaller screen size of mobile devices. This is the approach you must follow while writing content for mobile devices. If you feel you need assistance, then hire professional content writers.

Use Rich Markups: Search results generally display rich snippets, mainly content such as product ratings, company information and recipe information. Though they do not impact search rankings directly, the do influence click-through rates and website bounce rates. Google pulls information from websites using either rich markup or structured data markup. Some of the most commonly used markups include book information, embedded non-text elements, article information, event information, local business details, reviews and additional site link information. Google’s Structured Data Marker Helper will help get started.

Keep the most compelling content at the top: It is something that must be considered while writing content for mobile devices. Studies have revealed that mobile users give 68% of their overall attention to the center and top half of the screen. Reason being, the smaller screen size of mobile devise leaves them with no option but to scroll down to read the entire thing. Keeping the most compelling and engaging copy at the top while writing is mobile friendly content writing.

Shorter Headlines are More Captivating: Headlines should be able to create a sense of intrigue within the reader. Readers should get a fair idea of what to expect as they begin reading out the entire piece. Shorter headlines are easier to scan. In case you are finding it a little hard to write such headlines, you should never hesitate in asking for help from professional content writers. They are good at this craft.

Concise and Pertinent Content is the one that wins: Every article must not be short. Longer writing still works for mobile devices, provided sentences are short and there is depth and substance in the piece. More sub-headings and bulleted text can do the trick.

Ensure that your content is shareable: Users of mobile devices expect sharing features such as social media buttons for better user experiences. Having these above and below the text increases trust with readers and encourages content sharing.

Use Content to Deliver Better Shopping Experiences: Content has forever played a pivotal role in delivering better shopping experiences. From booking vacations to product comparisons, content plays a role in influencing consumer behavior. Some smart and effective measures include putting up attractive product images, showing customer reviews, using simple product category links, using exit-intent popups with discount codes, enabling guest check-outs, showing security badges, adding a “proceed to checkout” button that is clearly visible and offering multiple payment options etc.

Optimizing Content for Social Media: Majority of the social media time is spent on mobile devices. To get maximum social media benefit, create short posts that offer maximum value. Relevant hashtags and some eye-catching visuals will make it look even better.

Add Some Local Information: Studies have found that one-third of all mobile searches are related to location. Hence, content optimized for mobile devices targeting local searches always helps. A good way to do so is by including location keywords in metadata. Each page with a display name, address and phone number will make you look easily accessible and make the content more search engine friendly. These are some of the most effective mobile friendly content writing strategies that you must be a part of your content writing initiatives in the New Year.

With everything happening on mobile devices these days, you must put your best foot forward to publish the best possible mobile friendly content for better searches.

Shaunvir Singh Mahil is the director of Virtual Employee Private Limited, remote staffing & tech MNC, and is responsible for leading a team of more than 1200 experts from domains like IT, Content Creation, Digital Marketing, Designing. A law graduate from Brunel University, Shaun has been instrumental in creating a business model that is increasingly being seen by industry peers as a model for new organizations in the tech outsourcing domain.

Mobile stock photo by Mindmo/Shutterstock