Mobile technology now involves so much more than just texting and calling. Today, it’s being used to foster a more connected and convenient experience for all consumers. For people who are constantly on the go, mobile technology allows almost every aspect of their life to be unrestricted by their movements.

Mobile tech has continued developing in waves over the last few years and shows no signs of slowing. Here are a few areas experts are excited to see new developments in as mobile tech continues to boom in 2020.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence or AI has been at the forefront of technological advancements for many years and will likely continue to steadily progress for years to come. AI serves as a relatively broad definition including any technology meant to simulate human interaction or mimic tasks, and intelligence. This applies to both voice and semantic search, advanced image and facial recognition, chatbots and more.

One of the reasons advancements in AI aren’t expected to falter any time soon is because of it’s limitless real-world applications. AI has penetrated almost all fields from foodservice to insurance and has the potential to completely revolutionize both business and consumer industries. The more intelligent that mobile technology becomes, the more businesses will be able to utilize AI to respond to their customers directly according to their personalized behavior and needs.

AI and machine learning are especially present in the form of chatbots for mobile apps and smart home devices like Amazon’s Alexa. AI will undoubtedly become more versatile and adaptable in 2020 and is predicted to reach a growth of 2 million net employees by 2025.

5G Speeds

Perhaps you have already started to use or heard of 5G WiFi already. The lightning-fast internet sourced from existing cellular networks is expected to greatly accelerate its potential in 2020. The increased bandwidth is expected to provide unmatched internet speeds with a simpler setup process. With 5G speeds, it could take less than five seconds to download a movie where on a 3G network it may take closer to 26 hours.

5G performance targets a high data rate, reduced latency, higher system connectivity, and capacity while saving energy and reducing costs over time. After announcing 5 new cities CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg, labeled 2020 a kickoff year for new network technology and expects almost 50% of the population to have access.

Although 2020 will likely show a dramatic increase in 5G technology applications, it could take until 2024 to see more than half the population using 5G devices. Since Apple’s new iPhone 11 teasers, many are surprised it does not offer 5G compatibility. Especially because Samsung already offers the 5G Note and has made it clear they are eager to take advantage of the shift to 5G phones early in 2020. Potential overheating has been cited as one of the reasons Apple is holding off next year but it is also likely Apple is also waiting for others to iron out preliminary development issues and waiting for 5G to become more widely available in the states.

Smart City Advancements

While entirely smart cities are still a ways away, their existence is no longer just a science fiction prediction. The 5G networks will also facilitate the use of futuristic drones, scooters, smart lights and sensors, driverless cars, and other smart city features. Tesla remains a leading force in an effort to bring the market closer to making truly autonomous cars commonplace.

However, now several other companies like Volvo, Ford, and BMW are also taking advantage of the strategic alignment between the auto industry and technology manufacturers. The future of smart cities needs AI and other forms of mobile technology in conjunction with open data collection to provide better services and improve communication. Investment in Smart City development is predicted to reach $158 Billion by 2022.

Wearable Tech

Wearable technology is also racing forward with amazing advancements in smart fabric design, cloud computing, and sensor technology. In general, the concept of wearable tech is nothing new. However, 2020 could bring significant advancements in hands-free technology especially boosted by the predicted investments from big businesses.

Next years annual wearable tech conference is expected to display virtual and augmented reality glasses, advanced digital textiles, pet tracking devices, new types of automated payment wearables and even tattoos using E-Ink. Both consumers and businesses are excited by the potential advancements in wearables. In fact, the global market for wearable technology is expected to reach 260 million annual units over the next five years.

The list above highlights just a few areas of mobile technology that experts are excited to see take off in 2020. There are so many technologies that have already made a prominent mark in 2018 and 2019 but more are on their way to becoming mainstream in 2020. It will undoubtedly be an interesting and eventful year for major tech companies and entrepreneurs alike.

Nick Rojas combines 20 years of experience working with and consulting for small to medium business and a passion for journalism to help readers grow. He writes about technology, marketing, and social media for the aspiring entrepreneur. When Nick is not sharing his expertise, he can be found spending time at the beach with his dog Presto. Twitter:@NickARojas.

Wearable tech stock photo by Syda Productions/Shutterstock